A Boise coffeehouse has closed. This new shop will shake things up instead — soon.

The Fix, a locally owned Boise shop, will serve products from the Herbalife line. Herbalife Nutrition

When Sarah Diaz got a taste of Rise & Grind in downtown Boise two years ago, it was life-changing.

Not only did the nutritional smoothie destination help her lose 70 pounds, she says, it gave her an idea.

“It’s a shake shop I fell in love with,” she said. “And that’s what I decided to do.”

Diaz’s new shake destination, The Fix, is on track to open at 201 N. Orchard St. before the end of the month. It will serve Herbalife products to Boise Bench customers, ranging from meal-replacement shakes to energy teas. “It’s weight loss. It’s bodybuilding. It’s all of it,” Diaz said. “We do supplements for all health and fitness.”

The Fix will take over 1,016 square feet previously occupied by Moss Coffee & Tea. Opened in 2019, that coffeehouse recently closed. Two Moss locations remain open in downtown Boise and Eagle. “We have struggled rebuilding our sales in this new COVID world,” Moss posted on social media, explaining the closure, “and made the difficult decision to concentrate on our downtown and Eagle shop. We will always be grateful for our Bench customers and friends!”

Diaz is looking forward to building a customer base at The Fix through online ordering, takeout and a casual in-store atmosphere with wi-fi. “There’s seating,” she said. “You can hang out.”

The Fix’s menu boards will feature an array of healthy drinks. The store also will be able to tailor its products for customers with vegan and gluten-free preferences, she said.

Owner Sarah Diaz, left, and friend Amanda Carpenter (a health coach and employee at The Fix) work on menu boards at the soon-to-open shake shop. The Fix Facebook

And if you’re all about deliciousness — and not entirely focused on nutrition — you still might want to give the shakes a try. “They taste amazing,” Diaz said.

“It seriously tastes like something you would get at Sonic!” she explained with a laugh. “It’s great! It has very low sugar, and it’s all-natural. That’s why I got so hooked on it.

“There’s tons of different flavors. There’s ... peanut butter cup and salted caramel, cheesecake. There’s just so many flavors. Birthday cake’s my favorite. It doesn’t sound healthy, it doesn’t look like it’s healthy, but it is.”

▪ Instagram: @the_fix_208; Facebook: facebook.com/The-FIX-103755134871486.