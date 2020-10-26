Idaho Statesman Logo
Boise radio station flips to new format, throws shade at competitor

Nielsen Audio ranks Boise as the 96th largest radio market in the United States with a population of 562,800. Ahmet Yarali Getty Images/iStockphoto

Boise just got a new hip-hop radio station.

Power 105.5 made its debut at noon today, playing songs such as Kanye West’s “All Falls Down,” Jack Harlow’s “Whats Poppin,” and Chris Brown’s and Young Thug’s “Say You Love Me.”

The format can be heard at 105.5 FM and 630 KFXD AM, which previously broadcast sports format “The Fan” with Fox Sports Radio programming.

Power 105.5 is talking a little trash, too. Before Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” began playing during the lunch hour, on-air imaging declared, “Here’s another one you won’t hear on Mild 101!” — an obvious dig at competitor Wild 101 FM.

Chris Pickett, director of content, said Power 105.5 will “super-serve” listeners looking for “a real hip-hop station.”

It’s something the Boise market was lacking, he said.

“I think there have been stations that have been on the air that have sort of come close,” Pickett said, “but nobody committed to going all-in.”

Along with hip-hop, a few R&B songs will be rotated into Power 105.5’s playlist, he said.

Starting Monday, Nov. 2, Power 105.5 also will air the syndicated “Jubal Show” from 6 to 10 a.m. weekdays.

  Comments  

