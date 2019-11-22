Here’s how much money Boise State made on Garth Brooks concerts — and where it went

Country star Garth Brooks rode away with his saddlebags stuffed with Idaho cash after two historic concerts July 19 and 20 at Albertsons Stadium.

The shows grossed $6,592,083, according to a copy of the settlement obtained by the Idaho Statesman. About 86,000 people attended.

But how much money did Boise State wind up making?

It’s taken a while to tally up the profit. But here’s the school’s cut, according to a university spokesman.

A cool million — or somewhere in that neighborhood.

BSU says its gross revenue totaled $1,902,983. But you have to subtract $952,961 from that — the costs of putting on the event. (That number does not include “soft” costs such as salaried staff.)

The remaining net profit was split and added to the budgets at ExtraMile Arena and the Athletics Department, BSU says.

The school also raised more than $20,000 at a Brooks concert sound-check event. Faculty, staff and guests paid $10 each. That cash was added to the President’s True Blue Endowed Scholarship.

The Brooks shows were the first major concerts ever held at Albertsons Stadium. But they probably won’t be the last.

After all, “When the Thunder Rolls,” the money flows.

Besides, massive outdoor events like that are just fun for the community.

“We would love to do another concert in our stadium,” said Bob Carney, BSU’s senior associate athletic director