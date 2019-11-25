Reunited with Michael McDonald, Doobie Brothers to perform concert for Boise fans

We’ve hosted the Doobie Brothers in concert, Boise. We’ve watched Michael McDonald unleash his golden pipes as a solo performer, too.

But when’s the last time the Doobies visited Idaho with McDonald as part of the act? Ever?

(Psst. They opened for the Steve Miller Band in 1995 at the BSU Pavilion. Right, old-timers?)

Whatever the case, the long-awaited dream reunion is a reality. As part of their newly announced 50th Anniversary Tour, the Doobie Brothers will perform at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Band members will include singer-keyboardist McDonald, singers-guitarists Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons, and multi-instrumentalist John McFee. It’s the first time McDonald has toured as part of the group in nearly 25 years.

Fans can buy tickets starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 6 at ictickets.com or cttouringid.com. Prices are $59.50 lawn, $79.50, $99.50 and $159.50 reserved, and $199.50 golden circle (first five rows). Lawn tickets also will be sold in limited family four-packs for $200 ($50 each).

Formed in 1970, the Doobie Brothers are such a household name that most folks probably forget they’re named after marijuana cigarettes. Even if the scent of cannabis drifts through Nampa’s amphitheater next summer — OK, boomer, just don’t get caught — concertgoers won’t need a whiff to get high.

The euphoric setlist should do the trick. The Doobie Brothers had 16 Top 40 hits and sold nearly 50 million albums worldwide. Songs will include “Listen To The Music,” “Takin’ It To The Streets,” “Long Train Running,” “Black Water,” “What A Fool Believes,” “China Grove,” “Minute By Minute,” “It Keeps You Running’,” “Jesus Is Just Alright With Me” and plenty more.

In an interview last month with NPR, McDonald seemed to hint that a reunion was in the realm of possibility.

“With the Doobies, everybody in the band was proud to be a Doobie,” he said. “And to this day, I think of myself as a Doobie Brother — all these years later.”