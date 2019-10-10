5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: Drink fresh hop beers, get some Broken Bones

Smell that goodness? It’s fresh hop beers at Hoptober Freshtival.

1. Get fresh

Did you mark your calendar, hop heads? The local beer event of the year has arrived. The sixth annual Hoptober Freshtival will take over the street outside Boise Brewing, 521 W. Broad St., from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. Idaho and regional breweries will pour tons of fresh hop beers, made from green hops harvested hours before they hit the brew kettle. Shawn Kelso, award-winning brewmaster at 10 Barrel Brewing Co., once described fresh hops to the Statesman in John Deere terms: “It kind of reminds me of when ... you’re mowing the lawn, and if you get that wet grass, you’ve gotta pull the clumps out that are clogging up your bag. It’s that smell,” he said. Mmmm. Admission is free, and various ticket packages will be available. Otherewise, individual drink tickets will be $3. Not so into hops? Don’t worry; other beer styles will be available, too.

2. Watch the Broncos battle Hawaii

The last time Boise State’s football team faced Hawaii, Rainbow Warriors coach Nick Rolovich got so irked with his team’s attitude that he had the benches yanked from the sideline. The resulting 52-16 blowout — at Hawaii — might make Saturday’s rematch at Albertsons Stadium seem like a probable cakewalk. Not so fast. Hawaii is “the best football team we’ve faced all season,” BSU coach Bryan Harsin said Monday. Bottom line: No. 14-ranked Boise State and Hawaii are the top offenses in the Mountain West, so a volcanic scoring explosion could be in store. Be a real fan, buy tickets, wear earmuffs and attend the game. Or watch it at 8:15 p.m. in the warmth of your home on ESPN2.

3. Go to a concert

▪ Jesse Malin: 8 p.m. Friday, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $15. TicketWeb. $17 at the door. Opening: Trapper Schoepp.

▪ Paul Cauthen: 8 p.m. Friday, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. $12. eventbrite.com. $15 at the door. Opening: Kyle Craft.

▪ Sleater-Kinney: 8 p.m. Friday, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $32.50 general, $67.50 reserved. TicketWeb.

▪ Jade Bird: 8 p.m. Saturday, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. $15. eventbrite.com. Opening: Flyte.

▪ Yelawolf: 8 p.m. Saturday, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $26 general ($28 door), $65-$75 reserved. TicketWeb.

▪ low-fi: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $10. TicketWeb. $12 at the door. Opening: Sons of Guns, Jac Sound.

▪ Saint Paul and The Broken Bones: 8 p.m. Sunday, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $30 general ($35 door), $75 reserved. TicketWeb. Opening: Jeremie Albino.

4. Head for the mountains

Rocking and enlightening Telluride since 1979, Mountainfilm is a documentary film festival “that showcases nonfiction stories about environmental, cultural, climbing, political and social justice issues that matter. Along with exceptional documentaries, the festival goes beyond the film medium by bringing together world-class athletes, change makers and visionary artists for a multi-dimensional celebration of indomitable spirit.” There’s also a Mountainfilm Tour — and it will visit the Egyptian Theatre in Downtown Boise from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. Check out some of the best docs from this year’s Mountainfilm, participate in a raffle and swig a few Payette beers. Your dollars help support stewardship efforts of the Selway-Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation in the Selway-Bitterroot and Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness areas. Tickets are $15 general, $10 student, at eventbrite.com — or $20 and $15 at the door.

5. Get spooky with the kids

▪ Zoo Boise Spooktacular: Halloween displays, activities, entertainment, and animal encounters are taking over the zoo during weekends leading up to Halloween. Spooktacular runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sundays. Regular fall admission applies.

▪ Firebird Raceway Halloween Classic: Gates open at 8 a.m. Friday through Sunday at the track, located at 8551 Idaho 16 in Eagle. Tickets cost $15 general pit-side, $5 children 6-12, free for ages 5 and younger. Super Pass is $65 at the gate (good for entire event with pit-side access), or $20 children. On Saturday, Halloween activities begin with games and hayrides from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a costume contest. At 7:15 p.m., kids can trick-or-treat race trailers throughout the pit area. An adult costume party starts at 9:15 p.m.

