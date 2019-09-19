5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: Hoist Oktoberfest beers, laugh at Trump comedian

Boise celebrates Oktoberfest at Payette Brewing Co. Boise brewery Payette Brewing Co. celebrates Oktoberfest each year with a huge party in the beer garden, tap room and parking lot. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise brewery Payette Brewing Co. celebrates Oktoberfest each year with a huge party in the beer garden, tap room and parking lot.

1. Celebrate Oktoberfest

How much of a blast is Oktoberfest at Payette Brewing Co.? So much of a titanic blowout that in year four, they’ve expanded the event to two days. It takes over the tap room, parking lot, beer garden — every inch at 733 S. Pioneer St. from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Highlights include the Boise Polka Project band, ax throwing, limbo, apple bobbing, stein hoisting contests, nightly costume contests (so wear lederhosen and dirndl dresses!), giant Kerplunk and cornhole, an appearance by Mayor Dave Bieter — and beeeeeer. Lots and lots of it, poured into one-liter steins. Soak up your beverages with German-inspired grub sold by Foxy Franks, Urban Smoke, The Schnitzel Garden, City Peanut Shop and more.

Entry to Oktoberfest is free, but a stein costs $16, which includes your first enormous fill. Additional tokens are $8. Or buy a package deal at payettebrewing.com/oktoberfest. All ages are welcome. Dogs on leashes are allowed but probably not a great idea; it’s gonna be pretty slammed.

2. Cheer for the Broncos

Can Boise State football achieve a perfect regular season? Jump on the bandwagon while the team is hot and the weather is cool. (Rather than bone chilling. Those nights are coming.) The Broncos host Air Force at 7 p.m. Friday at Albertsons Stadium. Tickets are $25-$69 general, $25-$67 seniors, $24-$39 juniors. 208-426-4737, broncosports.com.

3. Laugh at a Trump impersonator

If you’ve watched ABC’s “The View” or Comedy Central’s now-defunct “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” you might have seen comedian Bob DiBuono do his impersonation of President Donald Trump. It’s pretty much hilarious — or frightening, depending on your perspective. (He also performed as Trump at Coachella this year, an experience he describes as “insane.”) DiBuono does other impressions, too, along with stand-up comedy. He’s headlining at Liquid Laughs through Sunday. Shows are at 8 p.m. Thursday ($12), 8 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday ($15), and 8 p.m. Sunday ($12). liquidlaughs.com.

4. See a band Downtown

It’s a relatively slow weekend for touring bands, but a couple of worthy indie acts will visit bars Downtown on Friday night.

▪ Although her music is often described as bedroom pop, Los Angeles singer/multi-instrumentalist Jay Som can’t be contained by four walls. This show gets going around 8:30 p.m. at Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., with opening acts Boy Scouts and Affectionately. Tickets are $13 at TicketWeb, $15 day of show.

▪ Brothers David and Rene Pacheco have evolved past the “psychedelic cumbia punk” that made their former band, Thee Commons, a live favorite in L.A. Their new project, Tropa Magica, will invade The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., with openers Lloyd and Saviour, The Love Bunch and DJing by Lobo Lara. Music kicks off at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 at Eventbrite, $12 at the door.

5. Hit a corn maze

Commercial haunted houses launched Halloween entertainment last weekend. Now it’s time for corn maze and pumpkin patch action. Linder Farms in Meridian and The Farmstead in Kuna both open Friday — the latter at a new location.

▪ Linder Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze: Boise State corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides, food, petting zoo, gourmet doughnuts, mechanical bull, more. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 5 to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Sept. 20 through Nov. 2, 7165 S. Linder Road, Meridian. Open at noon Oct. 3, 4 and 25. Farm admission only: $5 Friday-Saturday, $4 Monday-Thursday, free for ages 3 and younger. Corn maze add-on: $7 general, $4 children 4-11. Half price for military (every day) and Tuesdays (everyone). 208-371-0222, linderfarms.com.

▪ Lowe Family Farmstead Corn Maze and Pumpkin Festival: Corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides, food, games, pig races, pony rides, more. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 4 to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Sept. 20 through Oct. 30, 2500 S. Eagle Road, Kuna. Price: $8.49 Monday-Thursday, $13.21 Friday-Saturday, in advance or at the gate. (208) 922-5678, farmsteadfestival.com.