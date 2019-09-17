Concert canceled at Outlaw Field in Boise

Going to a concert at Outlaw Field? Here’s what you need to know Pro tips for the concert venue at the Idaho Botanical Garden and Old Idaho State Penitentiary. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pro tips for the concert venue at the Idaho Botanical Garden and Old Idaho State Penitentiary.

Headed to the Modest Mouse concert Wednesday at Outlaw Field?

Change of plans.

The show at the Idaho Botanical Garden’s outdoor venue just got canceled — or possibly postponed, if you’re willing to wait until next year.

Here’s the statement from the band: “Due to the unexpected timing of the birth of a child in the Modest Mouse family, the band have to cancel their appearance in Boise tomorrow. Modest Mouse are truly sorry for the late notice and inconvenience but promise to return soon with a makeup performance. Please stay tuned for an announcement of a new date in 2020 and tickets purchased for tomorrow’s show will be honored for the rescheduled date. In the meantime, refunds can be honored at point of purchase.”

Formed in 1992, Modest Mouse stormed the mainstream in 2004 with its album “Good News for People Who Love Bad News.” The catchy single “Float On” was nominated for a Grammy Award and permeated American culture. Other popular songs by Modest Mouse include “Ocean Breathes Salty” — also from the “Good News” album — and “Dashboard” from 2007’s “We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank.”

The indie-rock band last visited Boise in 2017, when it headlined at Memorial Stadium. Three years before that, the group performed at Outlaw Field.

Concert fans still have two more opportunities to visit Outlaw Field this season — for Rufus du Sol on Sept. 26 and Dropkick Murphys and Clutch on Oct. 14.