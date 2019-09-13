5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: Get spooked, hit a game room, party in North End

Haunted World makeup artist transforms into character Rachel Daggett of Boise, then 21, found she had a knack for transforming herself and co-actors into creepy ghouls, crazed clowns and all things zombie. She spent a couple of hours each day as the official makeup artist at The Haunted World. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rachel Daggett of Boise, then 21, found she had a knack for transforming herself and co-actors into creepy ghouls, crazed clowns and all things zombie. She spent a couple of hours each day as the official makeup artist at The Haunted World.

1. Get spooked

Commercial haunted houses are already opening their creaking doors for Halloween this weekend? Yep. (What’s truly frightening is that holiday-season advertising is next.) Here are the first two out of the gate, er, cellar.

▪ The Haunted World: Features a 35-acre outdoor haunt, a hostel asylum gone wrong (Skullvania) and a 15-acre corn maze. Dusk to midnight Friday-Saturday, Northside Boulevard and Idaho 20/26, 4 miles north of the Nampa sugar factory. $25 general, $29 for fast-track pass, free for ages 5 and younger.

▪ Requiem Haunted House: Indoor multifloor experience with 13,000 square feet of terror. Partners with “Don’t Be A Monster,” an anti-bullying campaign for schools. 7:30 p.m. to midnight Fridays-Saturdays, 801 Main St., Caldwell. $17 general, $12 ages 12 and younger, $5 for coffin ride, $22 for adult ticket and coffin ride. Group rates available. 208-989-9179.

2. Play games

“You sank my Battleship!” All-ages board game bistro Room & Boards is holding its grand opening this weekend. It features a library of more than 1,000 titles, along with a light cafe menu of “paninis, soups, small plates and snacks ... coffee/espresso drinks, beer, wine, cider, sodas and juices.” Get your D&D at R&B from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to late Sunday. They’ll be doing demos and offering giveaways.

3. Party in the North End

The 40th annual Hyde Park Street Fair will invade Camel’s Back Park from Friday through Sunday with tons of entertainment. An estimated 30,000 people descend upon the North End each year for this end-of-summer Boise ritual featuring more than 100 vendors, dozens of bands and lots of hippie-tinged, family-friendly fun. (And beer.) Everything you need to know is here.

4. Hit a concert

If the bazillion local bands at the Hyde Park fair aren’t enough for you, go check out a concert. There are lots of shows on the weekend calendar.

▪ Black Label Society: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $35 general ($37 door), $87.50-$99.99 reserved. TicketWeb. Opening: The Black Dahlia Murder, Alien Weaponry.

▪ A Tribute to the Oscar Peterson Trio: Featuring Justin Nielsen, Tom Jenson and Kevin Littrell, with special guest Emily Braden. Note: This is the grand reopening of the newly remodeled Sapphire Room. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13, The Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $22 general, $27 preferred.

▪ Night Moves: 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $10. TicketWeb. $12 at the door. Opening: No Kind of Rider, Jun.

▪ Spring Valley Country Music Stomp: Featuring Jesse Dayne and the Sage Brush Drifters, Soul Patch, Middle Fork Revival, Cliff Miller Band, Devil’s County, Mean Mary, Grant Webb Band, Austin Allsup. Also, vendors, beer garden. Noon to midnight Sept. 14, Eagle Rodeo Grounds, 5337 Idaho 55, Horseshoe Bend. $10-$100.

▪ Sheer Mag: 7 p.m. Sept. 14, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. $13. eventbrite.com. Opening: Tweens, No Good.

▪ Hater: 8:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $10. TicketWeb. $12 at the door. Opening: Sonoda, Sepals.

▪ Psychedelic Porn Crumpets: 8:30 p.m. Sept. 15, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $13. TicketWeb. $15 at the door. Opening: Levitation Room, Lucid Aisle.

5. Have a laugh

Comedians Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds have taken their popular U.S. history podcast, The Dollop, on tour. The show visits the Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., at 8 p.m. Saturday. $29.50-$65. TicketWeb.

Nampa bonus pick: Melt your face

There’s a $250 prize on the line Saturday at the Nampa Farmers Market Hot Pepper Eating Contest. All you have to do is ingest more hot peppers than anyone else. You’ll proceed from the wussified jalapeno up to the skull-crushing bhut jolokia (known as “ghost pepper” to you amateurs). The fiery fiasco begins at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Entry is $20. Register in advance here, masochists.