Get tickets to 4 new Boise concerts: Fluffy, Vampire Weekend, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, more

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return to the Treasure Valley for a holiday concert Nov. 21.

Crack that piggy bank, music and comedy fans — we’ve got a surge of major new concerts announced in Boise.

Here are show times and prices. Tickets to these events go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13.

▪ Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, CenturyLink Arena. The last time Fluffy performed in Boise, a whopping 12,800 fans showed up. That’s because the comedian and Netflix star was the biggest draw at last year’s Western Idaho Fair grandstand concerts. (Fair shows are free, but still, that’s a big ol’ number.) Tickets to Fluffy — this time at 5,000-capacity CenturyLink Arena — will cost $34.50 to $95 at centurylinkarenaboise.com.

▪ Life in Color: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Ford Idaho Center. Started in 2006 as “the world’s largest paint party,” this DJ-based tour has visited Nampa’s Idaho Center before — in the outdoor amphitheater. Things might be messier inside the open-floor arena, but that’s the janitor’s problem. RL Grime, Blackbear and NXSTY will pump beats at this splatterfest that featuring “the world’s biggest DJs, soaring aerial acts, stilt walkers, contortionists and fire shows ... leading up to the ever-so-famous PAINT BLAST!” General-admission tickets will be $30 to $50 (with pricing staggered by how quickly you buy them), and VIPs will go for $65, at ICTickets.

▪ Trans-Siberian Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Taco Bell Arena. Can I interest you in some cheese to go with your eggnog this holiday season? After skipping the Boise market the past few years, Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back with its laser-and-pyro-powered Yuletide extravaganza — including “the phenomenon that started it all — ‘Christmas Eve & Other Stories.’ ” For two epic, face-melting hours, fans will enjoy a skull-crushing, audio-visual cocktail of rocked-up holiday favorites, TSO originals and familiar classical melodies — delivered by smiling, tuxedo-sporting, long-haired dudes posing like they’re busting out a Winger guitar solo. Santa only dreams his fan base was as big as TSO’s. Tickets will be $39.50 to $79.50 at Ticketmaster.

▪ Vampire Weekend: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater. The last time Vampire Weekend gigged in Boise, only 300 people showed up. That’s because it was 2008, the sold-out concert was at Neurolux, and the young indie quartet only had one album under its belt. Fast forward 11 years, and this Grammy-winning group is a critical and commercial success. (Vampire Weekend played a sold-out hometown show last week at Madison Square Garden.) Tickets to the outdoor Nampa gig will cost $22.50 to $59.50 at ICTickets. That’s, like, a bargain when you take inflation into account, considering that the concert is a year from now.