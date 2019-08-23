5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: See a concert, chow at food trucks, get some Moore

Get a bird’s eye view of the Western Idaho Fair on Sky Ride Western Idaho Fair officials and Ada County commissioners officially welcome Sky Ride, a permanent 1,300-foot tram that spans the fairgrounds. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Western Idaho Fair officials and Ada County commissioners officially welcome Sky Ride, a permanent 1,300-foot tram that spans the fairgrounds.

1. Last call at the Fair

Keep the fire burnin’ this weekend with one last free grandstand concert at the Western Idaho Fair. REO Speedwagon hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. The Fair continues through Sunday at Expo Idaho. Visit the official website for more information and tickets. And avoid long lines at the Fair using these tips.

2. Do an outdoor concert

▪ The annual Blues and Bones Festival takes over Eagle Island State Park from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Bands at the event include Too Slim and the Taildraggers, Guitar Shorty, Jeramy Norris and The Dangerous Mood, The Marc Chauvette Band and Brody Buster. You’ll also find barbecue, craft beers, local wine, shaved ice and more. Tickets: $30 at the door, free for children younger than 12. There’s a $5 park entry fee per vehicle. bluesandbones.com.

▪ The Albertsons Boise Open is happening now through Sunday, with 75 PGA players and 75 Web.com Tour players competing for $1 million in prize money. There’s also a notable concert Saturday. Country singer Justin Moore performs at 6:30 p.m, and it’s free for all ticketed attendees. A single-day pass costs $15.

3. Celebrate comic books

The Boise Comic Arts Festival will take over JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Best of all, it’s free. What’s on tap for entertainment? Live cosplay contests, creator panels, workshops, wrestling, LARPing, portfolio reviews for aspiring comic artists, an Artists’ Alley with more than 80 creators, vendors, exhibitors, virtual reality gear demos, board game demos, D&D games, food, music, craft activities, performances by the Treasure Valley Avengers and more. Get further deets at the Boise Public Library website.

4. See a concert indoors

▪ Gov’t Mule: 8 p.m. Friday, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $29.50 general ($35 door), $59.50 VIP. Ticketfly. Opening: Nikki Lane.

▪ Giants in Trees: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $10. TicketWeb. $12 at the door. Opening: Storie Grubb and The Holy Wars.

▪ Russ Martin Band: 8 p.m. Saturday, Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave. $10, includes free appetizers. playhouseboise.com. Proceeds help fund the theater and the arts and artists.

▪ Jenny Don’t and The Spurs: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $10. TicketWeb. $12 at the door. Opening: Ben Breiding.

▪ Eilen Jewell: 7 p.m. Sunday, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. $25. eventbrite.com. $30 at the door.

▪ Skillet/Sevendust: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $35 general ($40 door), $75 VIP. Ticketfly. Opening: Devour the Day.

5. Eat food truck grub

Boise’s first dedicated food truck park recently opened, which means you must investigate. The Switchback features lawn games, beer and wine — and food trucks! — from 5 to 9 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. There’s even live music. You’ll find it at Harris Ranch in East Boise. (Type “3000 S Old Hickory St” in your navigation app.) Mark your calendar, ‘cuz it continues every weekend through September — and, if approved, into October.