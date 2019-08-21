Last call! Hard cider tasting room to close in Downtown Boise

What is the lifespan of a restaurant? Ever wonder why that restaurant on the corner always seems to change? It turns out the lifespan of most restaurants are pretty short. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever wonder why that restaurant on the corner always seems to change? It turns out the lifespan of most restaurants are pretty short.

The first hard cider tasting room in Boise will be the city’s first to close.

Longdrop Cider Co., 603 S. Capitol Blvd., will shutter after a final day of business on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Despite the closure, Longdrop’s alcoholic beverage made from fermented apple juice will continue to be sold. Longdrop fans will still find the brand at local bars and restaurants, and it will be available at retailers including Albertsons, founder Chris Blanchard says.

Started in the Treasure Valley, Longdrop sold its majority stake in 2017 to an investor group that co-owns Crunch Pak, a sliced-apple company based in Cashmere, Washington. The production facility was moved to that state. The plan was to rebrand the cider and keep the Downtown Boise tasting room open.

But the new owners have decided to focus on the wholesale side of the business, Blanchard says.

Longdrop is having a clearance sale until it closes. All inventory at the taproom, including growler fills, is 40-percent off.

Although Longdrop’s tasting room is saying goodbye, craft cider aficionados in Boise still have a specialized local destination. Meriwether Cider Co. operates a cider house at 224 N. 9th St. The company also has a tasting room in Garden City at 5242 W. Chinden Blvd.

Online: longdropcider.com.