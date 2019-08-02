Words & Deeds
5 Things to Do This Weekend: Cool off at Bogus, visit new Boise tavern, be In This Moment
1. Cool off at Bogus
▪ If you haven’t visited Bogus Basin during its summer operations, now’s the time to escape the Boise heat. (It’s so nice up there — almost 20 degrees cooler.) This Saturday, Bogus will host Music on the Mountain. Local bands Lo-Fi, Pearl Tones and headliner Voice of Reason will rock the Simplot Base Area stage from noon to 6 p.m.
Normal mountain activities will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., including the Mountain Coaster (my kids love it), chairlift, mountain bike trails and more. There’s even 18 holes of free disc golf at the upper lodge. (Heads up: The course is vertical and a good time, but the holes are all really, really short. Maybe they’ll adjust baskets later to make it more varied, challenging and fun?)
▪ Rather visit Bogus on Sunday? There’s a free 10 a.m. Yoga on the Mountain class. (Yoga has attracted as many as 65 people per class this summer.) Then hit the usual outdoor activities, or kick back with a beer and watch Spencer Batt perform from 2 to 5 p.m. on the plaza outside Simplot Lodge.
2. See a concert — indoors or out
Here are other weekend music highlights on the calendar:
▪ Grateful Shred: 9 p.m. Friday, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb. $23 at the door.
▪ Blues on Indian Creek: Headliner Billy D and The Hoodoos with Delta Mud, an acoustical set from Rider, and Reckless Amnesia. Benefits the Brad Carrow Scholarship Fund and a free youth ice skating program, The SK8 Ribbon Coalition. 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 3, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. $10 at indiancreekplaza.com. $15 at the door.
▪ Asleep at the Wheel: 8 p.m. Aug. 3, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25 general ($27 door), $20 standing room only, $50-$60 reserved. TicketWeb.
▪ Stef Chura: 8:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $10. TicketWeb. $12 at the door. Opening: French Vanilla.
▪ In This Moment: 7 p.m. Aug. 4, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $32.50 general ($37.50 door), $75 VIP. Ticketfly. Opening: The Devil Wears Prada, Ded.
3. Do a parking lot party
There’s a new bar and grill in town. (Sorta new; it opened in March.) The Footbridge Tavern, 6555 W. Overland Road, will celebrate its grand opening from 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday with a family-friendly parking lot party. There will be classic cars (11 a.m.), giant yard games (noon), live music from Douglas Cameron (6 p.m.) and karaoke (9 p.m.). Grab some food — chicken nachos always work — or a craft beer. Prices are competitive: $5 for a pint of Bhodhizafa IPA is a buck cheaper than many other Boise bars. Or visit on a Thursday when all beer pints are $3.
4. Ride a bike and sip a beer
Now in its second year, Boise Goathead Fest will attract cyclists for two days of free pedal-powered fun to benefit local nonprofits. Cruise to Cecil D. Andrus Park for live music, brewskies and more from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday. Or don a crazy costume and join the bike parade Saturday (10 a.m. registration, 11 a.m. launch, Idaho State Capitol steps), followed by the official bash from noon to 5 p.m. — also at Cecil D. Andrus Park. Register in advance for the bike parade here. It’s free, but suggested donation is $5.
5. Check out Kuna Days
When it comes to things to do involving small-town partying, it’s tough to top Kuna Days, right? Friday festivities start at 4 p.m. with music and vendors at Bernie Fisher Park (including a beer garden), then end with a family movie (“Back to the Future”) at the East Baseball Fields. Saturday begins with a pancake breakfast and fun run (8 a.m.), then a parade down Main Street (10 a.m.), followed by a free kids carnival, and lots more live music and entertainment. The big bang comes around 10 p.m.: “The best fireworks show in the Treasure Valley.”
