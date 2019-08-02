5 Things to Do This Weekend: Cool off at Bogus, visit new Boise tavern, be In This Moment

It’s all downhill from here: Bogus Basin’s new mountain coaster The Glade Runner mountain coaster goes 25 miles per hour top speed, and Idaho Statesman sports editor Chadd Cripe strapped on a camera for the ride down. Somebody had to do it. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Glade Runner mountain coaster goes 25 miles per hour top speed, and Idaho Statesman sports editor Chadd Cripe strapped on a camera for the ride down. Somebody had to do it.

1. Cool off at Bogus

▪ If you haven’t visited Bogus Basin during its summer operations, now’s the time to escape the Boise heat. (It’s so nice up there — almost 20 degrees cooler.) This Saturday, Bogus will host Music on the Mountain. Local bands Lo-Fi, Pearl Tones and headliner Voice of Reason will rock the Simplot Base Area stage from noon to 6 p.m.

Normal mountain activities will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., including the Mountain Coaster (my kids love it), chairlift, mountain bike trails and more. There’s even 18 holes of free disc golf at the upper lodge. (Heads up: The course is vertical and a good time, but the holes are all really, really short. Maybe they’ll adjust baskets later to make it more varied, challenging and fun?)

▪ Rather visit Bogus on Sunday? There’s a free 10 a.m. Yoga on the Mountain class. (Yoga has attracted as many as 65 people per class this summer.) Then hit the usual outdoor activities, or kick back with a beer and watch Spencer Batt perform from 2 to 5 p.m. on the plaza outside Simplot Lodge.

2. See a concert — indoors or out

Here are other weekend music highlights on the calendar:

▪ Grateful Shred: 9 p.m. Friday, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb. $23 at the door.

▪ Blues on Indian Creek: Headliner Billy D and The Hoodoos with Delta Mud, an acoustical set from Rider, and Reckless Amnesia. Benefits the Brad Carrow Scholarship Fund and a free youth ice skating program, The SK8 Ribbon Coalition. 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 3, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. $10 at indiancreekplaza.com. $15 at the door.

▪ Asleep at the Wheel: 8 p.m. Aug. 3, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25 general ($27 door), $20 standing room only, $50-$60 reserved. TicketWeb.

▪ Stef Chura: 8:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $10. TicketWeb. $12 at the door. Opening: French Vanilla.

▪ In This Moment: 7 p.m. Aug. 4, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $32.50 general ($37.50 door), $75 VIP. Ticketfly. Opening: The Devil Wears Prada, Ded.

Maria Brink of In This Moment performs in Columbus, Ohio, in May. The metal band will headline this weekend at the Revolution Center in Garden City. Amy Harris Invision/AP

3. Do a parking lot party

There’s a new bar and grill in town. (Sorta new; it opened in March.) The Footbridge Tavern, 6555 W. Overland Road, will celebrate its grand opening from 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday with a family-friendly parking lot party. There will be classic cars (11 a.m.), giant yard games (noon), live music from Douglas Cameron (6 p.m.) and karaoke (9 p.m.). Grab some food — chicken nachos always work — or a craft beer. Prices are competitive: $5 for a pint of Bhodhizafa IPA is a buck cheaper than many other Boise bars. Or visit on a Thursday when all beer pints are $3.

4. Ride a bike and sip a beer

Now in its second year, Boise Goathead Fest will attract cyclists for two days of free pedal-powered fun to benefit local nonprofits. Cruise to Cecil D. Andrus Park for live music, brewskies and more from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday. Or don a crazy costume and join the bike parade Saturday (10 a.m. registration, 11 a.m. launch, Idaho State Capitol steps), followed by the official bash from noon to 5 p.m. — also at Cecil D. Andrus Park. Register in advance for the bike parade here. It’s free, but suggested donation is $5.

5. Check out Kuna Days

When it comes to things to do involving small-town partying, it’s tough to top Kuna Days, right? Friday festivities start at 4 p.m. with music and vendors at Bernie Fisher Park (including a beer garden), then end with a family movie (“Back to the Future”) at the East Baseball Fields. Saturday begins with a pancake breakfast and fun run (8 a.m.), then a parade down Main Street (10 a.m.), followed by a free kids carnival, and lots more live music and entertainment. The big bang comes around 10 p.m.: “The best fireworks show in the Treasure Valley.”