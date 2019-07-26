5 Things to Do this Weekend: Basque in Boise fun, see a Goddess, taste a Monkey Shoulder

San Inazio Festival celebrates Basque culture in Boise The Boise Basque community celebrates its heritage and culture with the San Inazio Festival Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Downtown Boise. Basque chorizos, paella, music and the Oinkara Dancers entertained a crowd on the Basque Block. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Boise Basque community celebrates its heritage and culture with the San Inazio Festival Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Downtown Boise. Basque chorizos, paella, music and the Oinkara Dancers entertained a crowd on the Basque Block.

1. Basque in Boise culture

Thousands of revelers will descend upon the Basque Block in Downtown Boise for the annual San Inazio Basque Festival, which runs Friday through Sunday. The fun kicks off today with Friends & Family night, where folks are encouraged to bring and share their favorite pintxo (appetizer). After that, it’s a jam-packed weekend of music, dance and celebration. An event schedule is here.

2. Taste a Monkey Shoulder

Get this on your calendar, Scotch drinkers. Monkey Shoulder Scottish whisky is on a national tour with its “Monkey Mixer” truck, which will make stops in the Treasure Valley this weekend. Get in on sampling events from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at The Curb, 1760 S. Meridian Road in Meridian; 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Brickyard, 609 W. Main St. in Boise; and 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Whiskey Bar, 509 W. Main St. in Boise.

Looking for a beer bash? Payette Brewing, 733 Pioneer St., will pour more than 20 lagers from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday at its Lager Than Life party, which includes entertaining activities including ... ax throwing. (Sorry, bro! Didn’t see you standing there!)

3. Worship a goddess

The annual Goddess Fest takes over Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blv.d, on Saturday (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). You’ll encounter plenty of belly dancing at this free event, plus rituals, presentations, vendors, food and other entertainment, including Celtic musician R.J. Stewart.

4. Country up at the fair

The Canyon County Fair is in full swing, which means country musicians are on the loose in Caldwell. Check out Tracy Byrd at 8 p.m. tonight and Randy Houser at 8 p.m. Saturday. As always, concerts are free with paid fair admission.

5. Do a club concert

Utah-based Joshua Strauther, aka Joshy Soul, blew some minds at Treefort Music Fest with his neo-soul singing. Go see him Friday at Neurolux for $12 at the door (8:30 p.m., opening act Jun). Or check out Frank Iero and the Future Violents at 8 p.m Friday at the Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St.