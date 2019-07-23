‘If I could survive it,’ Garth Brooks would love to return to Boise, he says in new video

Garth Brooks, holding his cowboy hat, shares a hug with Blake Shelton during the concert July 19 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. 8 Ten Productions, Inc.

Garth Brooks performed for 86,000 fans over two nights at Albertsons Stadium this past weekend.

And he’d love to return someday: “If I could survive it,” the country star joked Monday.

Brooks, 57, reflected on his Boise weekend in a video review posted to his Facebook page. Joined by his wife, Trisha Yearwood, Brooks talked about Blake Shelton joining him Friday night, a sound outage that delayed the concert, and the tailgate party Saturday.

▪ On the crowd reaction to Shelton: “They got louder for Blake than they ever did for me. When he came out, that place went bananas!”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ On a “Mr. Stefani” sign placed outside Shelton’s dressing room as a prank. (Shelton is dating pop singer Gwen Stefani): “He took it well.”

▪ On Boise: “It’s just gorgeous, and it’s like this all the time. The people are sweet, the culture’s great. ... We were very lucky to get to play there.”

▪ On the aftermath: “I never remember feeling as just worn out as I did after the last show there. I just had to crawl out of that place. And it was so much fun, but man, these people get after it.”

▪ On the sound system failure Friday: “Who the true stars of everything was — was the crowd. This is what you do as an artist, is you have these nightmares that the sound system’s not working and people are leaving. And they were so sweet, man, so sweet. I’m afraid someplace else it would have turned out ugly. But Boise, I owe you. I owe you immensely. That was beautiful. And then it went on to be a frickin’ awesome night.”

▪ On a possible future visit: “I don’t know what the future holds, but Boise, I would love — love, love, love — to come back and see you guys again. If I could survive it.”