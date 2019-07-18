This new Downtown Boise cafe just opened with ‘really good, simple food’

Words & Deeds

It took a little longer than first expected, but Downtown Boise has a cafe — or Ā Café, as the name is stylized.

Originally planned for spring, the intimate new restaurant officially opened today for breakfast and lunch at 111 S. 10th St., next to Good Burger and The Drop.

Ā Café offers a small, concise menu. “I love eating really good, simple food,” founder Ashley Syms said.

Customers can drop by for coffee or tea and read the newspaper, or sit down for a breakfast of Organic Yogurt with seasonal fruit compote. Other popular items are likely to be the Avocado Toast, Perfect 6 Minute Egg and The Hammie sandwich.

Find out more about the menu in this Statesman article from March.

A Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and is closed Sunday.

Online: acafeboise.com, @acafeboise.

