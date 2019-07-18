This new Downtown Boise cafe just opened with ‘really good, simple food’

This favorite Boise breakfast bistro gets a shoutout on ESPN On a segment of Bracketology, ESPN college basketball studio host Rece Davis had a suggestion for the head coach of the University of Kentucky men's basketball team, John Calipari: Try Goldy's Breakfast Bistro. Calipari and the University of Kentu Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On a segment of Bracketology, ESPN college basketball studio host Rece Davis had a suggestion for the head coach of the University of Kentucky men's basketball team, John Calipari: Try Goldy's Breakfast Bistro. Calipari and the University of Kentu

It took a little longer than first expected, but Downtown Boise has a cafe — or Ā Café, as the name is stylized.

Originally planned for spring, the intimate new restaurant officially opened today for breakfast and lunch at 111 S. 10th St., next to Good Burger and The Drop.

Ā Café offers a small, concise menu. “I love eating really good, simple food,” founder Ashley Syms said.

Customers can drop by for coffee or tea and read the newspaper, or sit down for a breakfast of Organic Yogurt with seasonal fruit compote. Other popular items are likely to be the Avocado Toast, Perfect 6 Minute Egg and The Hammie sandwich.

A Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and is closed Sunday.

Online: acafeboise.com, @acafeboise.