Had a Stoner Burrito? You can try to order one at new Caldwell restaurant. (Good luck.)

For years, Canyon County has enjoyed a reputation among Boise foodies as a place to seek out authentic Mexican cuisine.

As the Treasure Valley grows, it’s become a place for the Americanized, fast-food version, too.

And Stoner Burritos — well, maybe.

Del Taco, which operates 580 locations in 14 states, opened a new restaurant today at 606 N. 21st Avenue in Caldwell. The chain, which calls itself “the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,” already has a Nampa location — and four Ada County outlets in Boise and Meridian.

(What restaurant is number one in the Mexican QSR category? The ubiquitous Taco Bell, which already has a Caldwell store at 2807 E. Cleveland Blvd.)

Del Taco’s menu might raise eyebrows among consumers who have trouble grasping the concept of a Mexican restaurant that also serves burgers and fries. If it freaks you out, test the water by going hybrid. Try the Carne Asada Fries.

Or order the so-called Stoner Burrito — but only if you want to get a puzzled look from the kid behind the counter. Although the supposedly secret item has gained online fame among the munchies crowd, it’s actually a 1/2-pound been and cheese burrito packed with added crinkle-cut fries and red or green sauce, plus special sauce.

Instead of asking for a Stoner Burrito in your best Jeff Spicoli voice, tell the server to “go bold” instead when you order. That should do the trick. (Or maybe Stoner Burrito will become normal lingo, since Caldwell is only 30 minutes from Ontario, Oregon, where marijuana dispensaries are on the way by summer.)

If you’re new to Del Taco, score free food by checking out specials on the company’s website. You can get two free tacos for downloading the Del App. Or enjoy a free, meatless Beyond Taco when you enter promo code “beyond” in the app.

“Del Taco provides fresh food served at an unbeatable value, and we’re thrilled to be serving this winning combination to the Caldwell community,” Mark Miller, the local franchisee, said in a press release. “Whether guests are craving The Del Taco made with seasoned beef and hand-grated cheddar cheese, or one of our new Beyond Tacos — made with 100 percent plant-based protein — we look forward to offering the community an assortment of items sure to satisfy every craving.”

Hours at Del Taco in Caldwell will be 6 a.m. to midnight daily; breakfast will be served from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Online: deltaco.com.