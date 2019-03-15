Outlaw Field has another summer concert coming. This one will make you sweat, Boise!

Late July in Boise is always sweltering, but things just got even sweatier — in a good way.
Retro-soul band Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are coming to Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden for a concert on Thursday, July 25.
General-admission lawn tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, for $45 at Ticketmaster, or by phone at (208) 426-1766.
Indie-pop band Lucius will be the evening’s special guest. Doors to the show will open at 6 p.m. Music will start at 7:30 p.m.
Rateliff and his band last performed in Boise at 94.9 FM’s annual Concert for Cause in late 2017. The show, at the 999-capacity Knitting Factory, sold out in advance.
Rateliff broke out in 2015 with the hit “S.O.B.” He and The Night Sweats are known for joyous, dance-friendly live shows. If you are doing one Outlaw Field concert in 2019, this needs to be it.
