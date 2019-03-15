Words & Deeds

Outlaw Field has another summer concert coming. This one will make you sweat, Boise!

By Michael Deeds

March 15, 2019 11:41 AM

Nathaniel Rateliff performs on stage at Shaky Knees Music Festival on in Atlanta in 2018.
Nathaniel Rateliff performs on stage at Shaky Knees Music Festival on in Atlanta in 2018. Paul R. Giunta Invision/AP
Late July in Boise is always sweltering, but things just got even sweatier — in a good way.

Retro-soul band Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are coming to Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden for a concert on Thursday, July 25.

General-admission lawn tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, for $45 at Ticketmaster, or by phone at (208) 426-1766.

Indie-pop band Lucius will be the evening’s special guest. Doors to the show will open at 6 p.m. Music will start at 7:30 p.m.

Rateliff and his band last performed in Boise at 94.9 FM’s annual Concert for Cause in late 2017. The show, at the 999-capacity Knitting Factory, sold out in advance.

Rateliff broke out in 2015 with the hit “S.O.B.” He and The Night Sweats are known for joyous, dance-friendly live shows. If you are doing one Outlaw Field concert in 2019, this needs to be it.

