Big news? Well, Slightly. Another new Boise concert is coming to Outlaw Field in summer

Rock band Slightly Stoopid is more than slightly familiar with the Treasure Valley — and obviously smart enough to keep coming back.
After performing summer concerts in 2017 and 2018 at Memorial Stadium, the San Diego-based group is headed back to Boise again — but at a different outdoor venue.
Slightly Stoopid will perform Friday, July 12, at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Opening acts will be Tribal Seeds, Matisyahu and HIRIE. It’s the seventh outdoor concert revealed this summer at Outlaw Field, and the third packed with rock bands influenced by reggae music.
General-admission tickets will go on sale at noon Friday, March 1, for $25 (first 125 sold) and $34 at Ticketmaster, or by phone at 208-426-1766. Tickets will cost $39 day of show. Doors to the concert will open at 4 p.m.; music starts at 5 p.m.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
Formed in 1994, Slightly Stoopid has released nine studio albums. The band’s music blends rock, reggae, hip-hop, punk, blues — almost anything that results in dance-friendly tunes. Slightly Stoopid’s most recent album, “Everyday Life, Everyday People,” came out in 2018.
Comments