Boise Hawks’ stadium to host big rock festival. Free beer in ticket price? Cheers, punk

When you’re on a baseball field, is it called “slamming” a beer or “grand slamming” it?
This is one of the questions that will get answered Saturday, June 8, at Memorial Stadium. The home of the Boise Hawks will host The Bash, an all-day music and beer festival including Rancid, Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies, L7 and other punk-edged bands. More than 100 different craft beers will be poured. Concertgoers will enjoy complimentary beer tastings until 4 p.m.
Yes, free beer. For hours. (Well, free if you’ve purchased a concert ticket.)
Although The Bash calls itself “a brand-new music and craft beer festival,” it’s modeled after last year’s Scallywag! Festival, which came to CenturyLink Arena. (Pennywise headlined that one.) It’s also similar to the Punk in Drublic tour, which visited the Idaho Center Amphitheater in 2017. (NOFX topped that bill.)
Tickets to the Bash at Memorial Stadium go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at thebashfestival.com. Prices vary depending on how early you want to start crushing beers. Tickets start at $39.50 for general admission (1 p.m. entry) and $99.50 for VIP (noon entry plus perksw). You must be 21 or older to attend before 4 p.m. After that, The Bash is all-ages. A separate ticket will be available for concertgoers under 21, but pricing has not been released.
