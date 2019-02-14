5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: concerts, comedy, sports, free ice skating

1. Catch a touring band
▪ What happens when you blend garage-rock and punk with soul vocals? You get The BellRays, who will tear up Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., on Friday night. The show starts at 8:30 p.m. with opening act The Atom Age. Tickets are $10 advance at TicketWeb, $12 at the door.
▪ Touring in the Northwest is fatiguing. Distances between gigs are daunting. Then there’s Kikagaku Moyo — who came all the way from Tokyo. Support for long-distance psychedelia. Go see the group at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Neurolux. Tickets are $12 at TicketWeb or at the door. Weeed opens.
▪ Singer-guitarist Parker Gispert of garage-rock band The Whigs is on a solo tour. He’ll perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St. Tickets are $10 at Eventbrite.
2. See roller derby
Roller derby season is starting at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. Watch the Treasure Valley Roller Derby All Stars take on Lava City at 6 p.m. Saturday, followed by the Boise River Rollers against the Wasatch B-Team at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 advance at tvrderby.com and at Jumpin’ Janets, 572 S. Vista Ave. Or get them for $15 at the door. Kids get in for $5.
3. Crack up
With a resume that includes appearances on Comedy Central, Showtime and “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” — plus two comedy books (check out “How to Talk to a Yankee Fan”) — stand-up comic Rick D’Elia knows how to keep audiences laughing. Have a guaranteed good time with D’Elia at 8 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday ($15) and 8 p.m. Sunday ($12) at Liquid Laughs, 405 S. 8th St. Online: liquidboise.com.
4. Drop the puck
The Idaho Steelheads will host the Rapid City Rush at 7:10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. If you haven’t had a chance to watch the new “goal-scoring enforcer” on the team, Kale Kessy, it’s time. The guy just returned from suspension on Wednesday night! One piece of advice: Don’t mess around if you’re planning to buy tickets ($20 to $43, idahosteelheads.com). I tried to walk up to a game with my kids last month and was stunned to find a “sold out” sign at the box office. (Way to go, Dad.)
5. Skate free
Ice skating doesn’t require chattering teeth. Glide on the ice indoors at at Free Skate, two hours of gratis skating from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise. Free skate rentals will be available (first come, first served), and if you bring a can of food for donation, you’ll get a pair of tickets to the Feb. 20 hockey game between the Idaho Steelheads and Tulsa Oilers.
