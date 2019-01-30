6 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: Meet Zoltar, be a ‘Psycho Killer,’ see blood fly

1. Do a ‘Once in a Lifetime’ concert
OK, that’s a stretch. But, hey, if you’re a Talking Heads fan, tribute act Start Making Sense will remind you why you love hits such as “Once in a Lifetime,” “Psycho Killer” and “Burning Down the House.” Saturday night will be the Pennsylvania band’s first Idaho show, so frontman Jon Braun is all but guaranteed to lose himself in his David Byrne character. Plus, opening act The Radio Underground, a Velvet Underground tribute, will play the 1970 album “Loaded” in its entirety. Music starts at 8 p.m. at The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St. Tickets are $15 at Eventbrite.com.
▪ Also, Boise blues outfit The Hoochie Coochie Men will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sapphire Room in the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd. ($15/$20 advance, Eventbrite.com).
▪ And indie electronic project Chrome Sparks, aka Brooklyn’s Jeremy Malvin, will headline at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St. ($12 advance, TicketWeb). Kalbells and Lip Talk open.
2. Talk about fight club
Is there anything more appealing than watching two dudes bloody each other inside a cage? Wait, don’t answer that. Either way, Front Street Fights 18 takes over CenturyLink Arena starting at 6 p.m. Saturday with mixed martial arts action. The main event: Drew “The Eternal Fire” Brokenshire will defend his recently earned featherweight title against Idaho native Andrew “Hurricane” Cruz. (Covered in blood, Brokenshire won the title with a choke hold.) Grab tickets for $20 to $50 at centurylinkarenaboise.com or 208-331-8497.
3. Improvise
Are you in the mood to be part of the act? It could happen Friday night at “Whose Live Anyway?”, the touring version of the hit television show “Whose Line is It Anyway?” Improv, skits, songs and hilarity will take over the Morrison Center stage at 8 p.m. Cast members will include Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Dave Foley and Joel Murray. (FYI: No Ryan Stiles!) Grab tickets for $33 to $67 at Ticketmaster.
4. Hit the zoo (for free)
Spend a few hours at Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive, on Saturday — for free. There’s no admission during Wild at Heart, the annual Valentine-themed event that will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last admission at 4:30 p.m.) There will be face painting, photo opportunities, even the chance to make a V-Day card for an animal. Plus, you’ll get to watch animals get treats, er, receive “enrichment.” Here’s the schedule: 10:30 a.m. — sloth bear; 11 a.m. — bat-eared fox; noon — cavies, rhea, capybara; 12:30 p.m. — servals, ocelot; 1 p.m. — meerkats, tenrec; 1:30 p.m. — North American porcupine, Aldabra tortoise; 2 p.m. — sarus crane, lions; 2:30 p.m. — lemurs; 3 p.m. — penguins; 3:30 p.m. — patas monkey; 4 p.m. — spider monkey.
5. Hear Zoltar speak
Wanna be “Big” — like Tom Hanks in the 1988 comedy movie? Or just get your fortune told? From noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, join the pop-culture geeks at Re-Pop! Gifts, 3107 W. State St., at an ‘80s party to celebrate the arrival of Idaho’s only Zoltar machine. Pony up $1, and Zoltar, The Great Gypsy King, will speak, revealing what your future holds. Some fortunes will earn prizes. (Maybe he’ll tell us who is going to win the Super Bowl later that evening?) Re-Pop!’s bash will include “refreshments, discounts, prizes and an ‘80s costume contest” — and Zoltar-related merchandise for sale.
6. Pray for snow
Bogus Basin needs snow. Do your part Saturday and join Ullr Fest at Bogus Basin. Powder hounds will celebrate and thank Ullr, the Norse god of ... wait, archery? Yep, but also skiing! If Ullr is pleased, perhaps he will shoot a cloud or two with his arrows. The free, family-friendly event at Simplot Lodge runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Viking fashions and cow-bell clanging are encouraged but not mandatory. There will be a parade, kids games, ski demos, refreshments and more, including $1 raffle tickets to win gift baskets, snow shoes and art work. Grab a lift ticket, and you can hunt for medallion prizes on the mountain, too.
