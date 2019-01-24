Tired of your cable or satellite bill? YouTube TV just arrived in Idaho

Brave enough to peek at your cable or satellite TV bill? Better not — unless you want to groan.
But here’s a potentially cheaper new option that might put a smile on your face.
YouTube TV announced Wednesday that it was expanding its live streaming service to cover 98 percent of households in the United States — including Boise and the Treasure Valley.
The package, available now, includes 67 channels for $40 per month.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
To make sure you’re eligible, enter your zip code at the YouTube TV website. (Idaho City? Welcome! McCall? Sorry, man. Adjust those rabbit ears.)
Is YouTube TV for you? That depends. Boiseans will find lots of popular channels, including local networks (but no PBS). YouTube TV also offers popular sports destinations such as ESPN and Big Ten Network. (And yes, Boise State fans, CBS Sports Network.) You can also pay extra for premium channels such as Starz and Showtime. (Sorry, sports geeks: No Red Zone Channel.)
What else is enticing about YouTube TV? Here are the bullet points from YouTube TV’s announcement:
“YouTube TV offers cable-free live TV through a simple, best-in-class, and hassle-free experience. It includes:
▪Over 60 networks, such as ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC. Plus, popular cable networks like TNT, TBS, CNN, ESPN, FX and on-demand programming.
▪ A cloud DVR with no storage space limits. This enables subscribers to record live TV and never run out of storage space. Also, you can record shows simultaneously without using data or space on your device.
▪ The ability to watch YouTube TV on any screen – mobile devices, tablets, computers and TVs.
▪ Six accounts per household. Every YouTube TV membership comes with six accounts, each with its own unique recommendations and a personal DVR with no storage space limits.
▪ Half the cost of cable with zero commitments. A YouTube TV membership is only $40 a month and there are no commitments – you can cancel anytime.”
Is it time to cut the cord? With a free five-day trial for YouTube TV, you don’t have to immediately. What’s to lose?
Comments