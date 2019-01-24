The shutdown ... rocks! Boise concert venue offers free tickets to federal workers

If you’re one of the roughly 800,000 federal employees furloughed or working without pay, the U.S. government shutdown is not cool.

But if you’re one in Idaho, it rocks — at least a little — thanks to one of the Boise area’s major music venues.

The Revolution Concert House & Event Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St. in Garden City, is offering federal workers free tickets to nine shows. All they have to do is flash their Idaho federal ID at the Record Exchange, 1105 W. Idaho St., where tickets will be distributed starting at noon Friday.

“With over 6,000 federal workers here in Idaho, we wanted to offer a nice evening out of comedy and music,” Revolution Center owner Creston Thornton said, “and a chance for these workers to just enjoy a night out with a spouse or friend. We stand together.”

The concerts include Jim Breuer on Feb. 8, August Burns Red on Feb. 9, Zomboy on Feb. 21, Young Dubliners on March 2, Abba Mania on March 6, Adventure Club on March 22, Strangelove — The Depeche Mode Experience on March 29, Elle King on May 18 and Bela Fleck and the Flecktones on June 2.

Tickets are first come, first served. Quantities are limited, but total face value exceeds $12,000, Thornton said.

Not a federal worker? You can buy tickets to Revolution Center shows at Ticketfly.