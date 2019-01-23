5 Things to Do This Weekend: Watch world-class rock climbers, dream with the Posies

1. See live music
Boise’s concert scene is slowly picking up again after the annual holiday slowdown. Highlights:
▪ You can “Dream All Day” with 1990s power-pop act The Posies — or all night with two Posies. Main band members Jon Auer and Ken Stringfellow will perform as The Posies Duo at 7 p.m. Friday at The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. Tickets: $20, eventbrite.com, $25 at the door. Opening: a.k.a. Belle Trio.
▪ Horn-blasting, groove-unfurling Boise army Lounge on Fire will host its annual Winter Social at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Tickets: $10, TicketWeb, $12 at the door. Opening: Dirty Revival, Mother Yeti.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
▪ Bounce to the reggae vibes of The Green at 8 p.m. Sunday at Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Tickets: $21, TicketWeb, $23 day of show. Opening: Eli-Mac, Fia.
2. Be a king
The New York Times called this musical “breathtaking and exquisite.” New York Magazine said it’s “too beautiful to miss.” And now Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King and I” — based on the Tony Award-winning production from 2015 — is in Boise. It’s nearly sold out, but a handful of tickets remain: 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at the Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Tickets: $42.50-$75 at Ticketmaster.
3. Have a laugh
Gregarious stand-up veteran Gabriel Rutledge will bring accessible comedy to Liquid Laughs, 405 S. 8th St., this weekend. Hailing from Olympia, Washington, he’s appeared on the nationally syndicated “Bob & Tom Show” and Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham.” He also won the Seattle International Comedy Competition in 2004. Rutledge headlines at 8 p.m. Thursday ($12), at 8 and 10 p.m. Friday ($15) and Saturday ($15), and at 8 p.m. Sunday ($12). Tickets: 208-941-2459, liquidboise.com.
4. Do an expo
▪ Grab the nearest child — make it yours, by the way — and head for the annual Canyon County Kids Expo. It runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., in Nampa. Meet the Paw Patrol and Capes & Crowns teams, check out the Legoland exhibits, grab a free tattoo — or just run wild, child. It’s $5 general admission, $3 youth 16 and younger. Online: canyoncountykidsexpo.com.
▪ Shape up your home base with ideas from the Idaho Remodeling and Design Show. You’ll find 100-plus exhibits from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Cost: $7 admission, free for children 16 and younger. ibleventsinc.com.
5. Cheer on athletes
▪ World-class climbers including former Outside magazine cover athlete Alex Puccio — who is, like, a bouldering superhuman — will compete at Asana Climbing Gym’s annual Winter Ball. With a $6,000 purse, Saturday’s event at 4977 N. Glenwood St. is the gym’s biggest competition of the year. It’s also a major bash. Climbing starts in the morning, the party goes from 4 to 6 p.m., and open finals are at 6 p.m. Check out Asana Climbing Gym on Facebook for details.
▪ Sponsored by Gem State Gymnastics, the Gem State Invitational will feature competition in men’s and women’s levels 1-10 Xcel. 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Tickets are $15 general, $8 children, seniors and military with ID, at the door.
▪ The struggling Boise State men’s basketball team will try to get things moving in the right direction against Wyoming. (BSU beat the Cowboys last month in Laramie.) The game is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $10-$20. 208-426-4737, broncosports.com/tickets.
Comments