5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: Be Wild Child, howl at a Wolf, sip beer with dogs

1. Howl at a Wolf

Maybe you remember Josh Wolf from the comedy roundtable on E!’s “Chelsea Lately.” Maybe you saw him make the finals of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” Or maybe you need to be informed that Wolf is a seriously funny dude. He’s headlining now through Sunday at Liquid, 405 S. 8th St. Shows are at 8 p.m. Thursday, at 8 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 8 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 at 208-941-2459, liquidboise.com.

2. See live music

Got the concert bug? You have options.

▪ Be a little bit country and a whole lot rock ‘n’ roll with the Supersuckers: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St. ($14, TicketWeb, $16 at the door).

▪ Witness the magic of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert: 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane ($54-$84, Ticketmaster). The Boise Philharmonic performs John Williams’ score while the movie is shown on a 40-foot screen.

▪ Witness some irresistible singing in the form of Austin, Texas, indie-pop darlings Wild Child: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St. ($15, TicketWeb or at the door). Opening: Batty Jr.

▪ Groove to the vibes of Magic City Hippies with Future Generations: 7 p.m. Jan. 20, The Olympic, 1009 Main St. ($15, eventbrite.com. $20 at the door).

3. Bike to the movies

Celebrate all things cycling at “Filmed By Bike: The World’s Best Bike Movies,” a fundraiser for the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance at 7 p.m. Friday at the Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St. This traveling Portland film festival includes 15 shorts culled from across the globe, split into two parts: “Bike Love” and “Adventure Shorts.” P.S. Beer and wine will be sold.

4. Do sports

Will it be hockey or college basketball? Or both?

Idaho Steelheads vs. Allen Americans: 7:10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $20-$43. 208-331-8497, idahosteelheads.com.

Boise State Broncos vs. Fresno State Bulldogs: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $10-$20. 208-426-4737, broncosports.com/tickets.

5. Have a beer. With dogs

If you’ve ever popped into Hops & Bottles at 1420 W. Grove St., you’ve met Barley. The beer shop’s friendly golden retriever is turning 10, and there’s a birthday party from noon to 10 p. m. Saturday. A heated tent is being set up in the parking lot that will flow with “Barley” Brown’s beer and “Golden” ales. Customers are invited to bring their leashed dogs, and the first 50 people will be given dog party favors. “In lieu of gifts for Barley, we’ll be accepting donations for local dog rescues,” Hops & Bottles explains on Facebook.