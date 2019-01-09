We always knew Idaho was strange. Here is the state’s favorite Netflix show.

Have you watched the teaser for season three of “Stranger Things?
It’s must-see TV if you’re an Idahoan. (Spoiler: It’s a lame trailer.)
Science-fiction horror series “Stranger Things” was the Gem State’s most popular Netflix show in 2018, according to the annual 50-state report from HighSpeedInternet.com.
Overall, America’s most popular Netflix show in 2018 was teen drama “13 Reasons Why.” It finished No. 1 in seven states.
In reality, Idaho’s top choice wasn’t unusual at all. “Stranger Things” was the favorite Netflix show in four states, which also included Utah, Colorado and Nebraska. In the Treasure Valley, Boise brewery Woodland Empire Ale Craft even created a bizarre beer and hosted a watch party to celebrate season two.
In 2017, the only state that claimed “Stranger Things” as its favorite was Utah. (Go figure.)
Idaho’s No. 1 show in 2017 was another sci-fi series, “Travelers” — and we were the only state with that winner.
Oddly enough, “Stranger Things” was the Gem State’s favorite the prior year.
Craving a fresher sci-fi fix? Check out the thriller “Counterpart” on Starz, which is offering a $5 per month deal. Season two of “Counterpart” kicked off in December, but you can catch up by streaming on-demand. The show’s star, J.K. Simmons, is probably best known for his ubiquitous Farmers Insurance commercials, but I’ll always remember him as the evil Vern Schillinger from HBO’s long-running prison drama “Oz.”
