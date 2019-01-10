5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: See Elton, watch fish fight, believe you can fly tie

1. Pay big bucks for Elton
Elton John’s 2015 concert at Taco Bell Arena was supposedly his final trip to Boise. But the bitch is back — for a fifth time. Boise definitely isn’t complaining. John, 71, will headline at 8 p.m. Friday. It’s the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, and this will be his last time here. Unless it’s not. You can still get tickets if you’re willing to pay a few extra bucks. Ticketmaster was selling Verified Resale Tickets starting at $125 earlier this week.
2. Remember Sports
Yes, Remember Sports. That’s the band’s name. The Philadelphia-based pop-punk group used to be called Sports, but they added a word to avoid confusion with another act. Remember Sports’ 2018 album, “Slow Buzz,” is a harmony-laced blast of melody that earned praise from media such as NPR. Fans of catchy indie music should head to Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., for a show Friday night (8:30 p.m., $10 advance at eventbrite.com, $12 door). Nadine and Brent Penny open.
3. Watch fish fight
Where is this hockey game? A fish hatchery? In all seriousness, the Idaho Steelheads versus the Toledo Walleye should be entertaining. These teams will be tough Friday and Saturday at CenturyLink Arena. Grab tickets for $20-$43 at idahosteelheads.com and prepare to be hooked. The puck drops at 7:10 p.m. both nights.
4. Believe you can fly tie
Tired of winter? Pretend it’s gone at the Western Idaho Fly Fishing Expo. Presented by Boise Valley Fly Fishers, the 15th annual event takes over Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., from noon to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Highlights include three keynote speakers, two indoor casting ponds, more than 60 booths and 50 fly-tiers, plus demonstrations and short films. Price: $10 at the door, or free if you’re 13 or younger.
5. Be single with Brian
Brian Regan is a clean comic. But the dude sells a filthy amount of tickets. Because of his silly-putty-like face and universally appealing humor, Regan always fills the Morrison Center during his semi-regular stops in Boise. You can still grab a seat for the show at 8 p.m. Friday — even sit near your buddy! — but all the remaining tickets are singles ($52.50, Ticketmaster). It’s more fun to laugh and pound on the leg of a stranger anyway.
