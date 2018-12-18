Words & Deeds

Words &amp; Deeds

Words & Deeds

Get fired up. A new restaurant opened in Eagle this week

By Michael Deeds

December 18, 2018 03:17 PM

Barolo artwork. Check. Garage door with access to outdoors. Check. (Brr!) Caci opened Monday, Dec. 17, right off State Street in Eagle.
Barolo artwork. Check. Garage door with access to outdoors. Check. (Brr!) Caci opened Monday, Dec. 17, right off State Street in Eagle. Caci/Instagram
Barolo artwork. Check. Garage door with access to outdoors. Check. (Brr!) Caci opened Monday, Dec. 17, right off State Street in Eagle. Caci/Instagram

The food is fiery — if not lava hot — at a new Italian restaurant in Eagle.

Caci Wood-Fired Sicilian Grill serves up “a volcanic explosion of flavors from the cross-cultural Mediterranean influences unique to Sicily,” according to its branding.

The restaurant has been active on social media in recent weeks, showing off construction and stacked firewood. Caci finally announced a Dec. 17 opening date. Anyone driving down State Street in the past few months has noticed the “coming soon” sign on the building.

The Mediterranean vibe is heavy in that area. Caci is at 1592 E. Riverside Drive, next to Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe, which opened in May.

Diners at Caci will find a menu of antipasti (appetizers), insalata e zuppa (soup and salad), pizza, primi (pastas and more) and contorni (side dishes).

Grab a Caesar salad (Romaine Heart, pine nut, pickled bell pepper, parmesan frico) for $9. Order a Caci pizza (mozzarella, garlic sauce, spiced honey, confit duck) for $14. In a spaghetti mood? Try the Cacio Pepe (spaghetti, parmesan, pepper), which is $16. And, hey, better splurge on a $6 order of smoked fingerling potato. You’re in Idaho.

Caci is open for lunch (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and dinner (5 p.m. to close.)

Online: facebook.com/cacigrill.

Michael Deeds

Michael Deeds is a columnist and entertainment writer for the Statesman, where he chronicles the Boise good life with news articles and opinion pieces. Deeds invaded the newsroom as an intern in 1991.

  Comments  