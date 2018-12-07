Bogus Basin to host two-day, 23-band music festival next summer with shuttles, camping

A whopping 100,000 visitors enjoyed Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area this past summer.
Next year, prepare for a stampede of thousands more during late June.
BogusFest will unleash 23 rock and country tribute acts on two stages June 21 and 22. The music festival near Pioneer Lodge — aka the upper lodge — is being spearheaded by CMoore Presents, the promoter that produces Outlaw Field concerts at the Idaho Botanical Garden.
Dig Guns N’ Roses? Concertgoers will be welcomed to the jungle of Appetite for Deception, a Salem, Oregon-based G N’ R copycat band. Have a soft spot for Garth Brooks? Meet Las Vegas-based Dean Simmons. (Hey, wait, doesn’t he sound more like a KISS tribute act?)
Simplot Lodge will operate as usual. Festivalgoers will be able to take a break, head down the mountain and enjoy all the normal activities: hiking, biking, chairlifts, summer tubing, the mountain coaster, bungee trampoline and more.
“We’re definitely excited to try this out,” says Susan Saad, director of community and customer relations for Bogus Basin. “It’s going to be really fun.”
Shuttle service from Boise will be available for purchase. On-site tent and RV camping at Bogus will be sold, too.
Bands will perform from 4-11 p.m. Friday and 2-11 p.m. Saturday. A total of 25 performances will be provided, with music happening simultaneously on the two stages. Concertgoers will be able to exit and re-enter BogusFest.
Groups such as Stone in Love (performing Journey) and Jukebox Heroes (Foreigner) will be familiar to Idahoans who have attended Rock the Village concerts at The Village at Meridian. Fans of the Knitting Factory are familiar with No Quarter, which pays tribute to Led Zeppelin. Many other performers will be new to Boiseans. (Who is this Kaylee Starr, and how is she able to pay tribute to both Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood?)
The benefit of a massive tribute-band package is that it appeals to a broad spectrum of music fans, says Nick West of CMoore Presents.
“It’s the family-friendly idea,” West says. “It’s not just a Metallica show. You think of these types of events and it’s people enjoying the music. That’s the idea.”
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at TicketWeb and BogusFest.com, the Record Exchange or by calling 866-468-7624. Prices: $79.50 (plus fees) for a two-day pass, $49 for a two-day pass ages 6-12, $49 for a one-day pass, $24.50 for a one-day pass ages 6-12. Two-day VIP passes are $250, and camping starts at $60.
▪ Friday, June 21: Petty Fever (performing Tom Petty), Kaylee Starr (Taylor Swift), Barracuda (Heart), Keith Ormrod (Kenny Chesney), Jukebox Heroes (Foreigner), Mike Sugg (Toby Keith), Eagle Eyes (The Eagles), Kaylee Starr (Carrie Underwood), Stone in Love (Journey), Greg West (Jason Aldean), No Quarter (Led Zeppelin), Frank Garrett (Eric Church).
▪ Saturday, June 22: Unchained (Van Halen), Paul Sweeney (Willie Nelson), Dr. Crue (Motley Crue), Kim Simmons (Gretchen Wilson), Steel Horse (Bon Jovi), Roam Tucker (Tim McGraw), Hysteria (Def Leppard), Kim Simmons (Shania Twain), Aerosmith Rocks (Aerosmith), Dean Simmons (Garth Brooks), Appetite for Deception (Guns N’ Roses), Problem Child (AC/DC), Motorbreath (Metallica).
Comments