5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: Bar crawl, guitar virtuosos, Xmas everything

1. Crawl home
Why wait for New Year’s Day to enjoy a soul-crushing hangover? The 12 Bars of Christmas Crawl, a holiday-themed bar tour, awaits you and your crazy friends Saturday. Organizers encourage you to “put on your best holiday onesies, Santa suits, ugly sweaters, and elf costumes and get ready to crawl!” A ticket offers drink specials, a 16-ounce Bad Santa stadium cup and a bunch of bars/breweries calling your name. Save a few bucks by buying in advance, or sign up for $20 between noon and 4 p.m. Saturday at Tom Grainey’s in Downtown Boise. The crawl goes from noon to 8 p.m. Online: xmasbarcrawl.com/boise.
2. Rock out
Concert highlights:
▪ Groove to the “swamptronica” sounds of Oakland-based Dirtwire at 8 p.m. Friday at Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St. It’s $12 at TicketWeb. Opening: Moontricks, Captain Redbeard, Just Some Clown.
▪ Idaho bands will crank at the Charity Breakdown Ball. Performers include We Were Giants, AsFireFalls, Meridian Movement, Life Upon Liars and AVOID (from Seattle). It starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $5 general ($10 door), $20 VIP ($25 door). Ticketfly. Free admission with a toy donation to the Toys For Tots Foundation.
▪ Locals The Jeff Engelbert Band and Jennifer Lea will invite special guests to a night of “Sounds of the ’70s.” It’s at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Sapphire Room in the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd. $15 general, $20 preferred, at eventbrite.com.
▪ Dig guitar virtuosos? Watch Angel Vivaldi shred at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Shredder, 430 S. 10th St. Bonus! Nita Strauss, formerly of all-female Iron Maiden tribute band The Iron Maidens, opens. It’s $20 general, $50 VIP. Online: angelvivaldiofficial.com.
▪ Speaking of sick players: Fingerstyle guitarist Tommy Emmanuel and Dobro monster Jerry Douglas will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St. Tickets are $34 to $54 at egyptiantheatre.net.
3. Do Christmas tunes
Here are holiday music highlights — straight from Scene magazine’s calendar listings:
▪ Boise Phil presents Handel’s Messiah: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at St. John’s Cathedral, 707 N. 8th St. $30 general, $20 students. 208-344-7849, https://boisephil.org/.
▪ Meridian Symphony presents “Winter Wonderland”: Featuring holiday classics old and new, including excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” Krogstad’s “The Bells of Christmas,” and the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s “Messiah” with special guests the Centennial High School Choir. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Centennial Performing Arts Center, 12400 W. McMillan Road, Boise. $11 general, $9 seniors, students, military, $4 child, in advance or at the door. 208-891-2721, meridiansymphony.org.
▪ Celtic Christmas with Irish Dance Idaho: 3:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Special Events Center, Boise State University. Matinee is $5 or by donation; $16 evening show. irishdanceidaho.com.
▪ Tuba Christmas: 4 p.m. Saturday, Idaho State Capitol Rotunda, 700 W. Jefferson St. Free. Online: tubachristmas.com.
▪ “A Winter Fantasy” Holiday Concert: Performed by the Boise Gay Men’s Chorus and Boise Women’s Chorus. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St. $15 general, $10 students and seniors, $25 VIP. Brown Paper Tickets.
4. Go to the game
▪ It’s Mountain West championship time — with a possible Fiesta Bowl trip on the line. The Boise State Broncos host the Fresno State Bulldogs for a Saturday football clash at Albertsons Stadium. Check out the rare 5:45 p.m. start time! Buy tickets at broncosports.com.
▪ Stay cozy next to an ice rink. The Idaho Steelheads play hockey against the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at CenturyLink Arena. Tickets at idahosteelheads.com.
5. Buy gifts
Get that shopping done in one place. The annual Boise Christmas Show promises “thousands of unique gifts, over 300 vendors and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus” at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. It runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Price: $5 adult, $4 senior, free for kids 12 and under. Online: boisechristmasshow.com.
Comments