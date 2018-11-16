New Boise restaurant plans to open in old Reel Foods spot. What will it serve? Not fish

Longtime Idahoans remember Reel Foods when it was tucked under the Boise Connector on Americana Boulevard. The seafood market moved to Capitol Boulevard in 2012 and will jump ship again when it reopens Dec. 1 up on Vista Avenue.
And now that original vacant space next to Rhodes Skate Park is showing signs of new life.
Americana Pizza is planned at 304 S. Americana Blvd. The man behind it is Max Lillie, who runs Gem Street Kitchen food truck in Boise.
Another pizza joint? I hear ya. But think about that location. A semi-regular swarm of hungry skateboarders will be a built-in customer base. That doesn’t sound like a bad business plan.
Americana Pizza will focus on take-out, according to filings with the city of Boise. Even better.
In September, Lillie confirmed to me that he planned to open a restaurant in the old Reel Foods space, but he didn’t want to discuss details. Information about when Americana Pizza plans to open — or what the brick-and-mortar restaurant might mean for Gem Street Kitchen — is unavailable for now.
