Which Idaho restaurants make the best finger steaks? USA Today wants to know. Vote!

Finger steaks are a regional delicacy in these parts, but outsiders are discovering their culinary awesomeness.
Chef Lou Aaron of Westside Drive In was even chosen to travel to St. Louis last year to represent the Gem State at a festival celebrating the most iconic food in all 50 states.
Now USA Today has joined the fun. As part of its “10 Best” travel series, the internationally distributed newspaper is holding an online contest to find out which Idaho restaurant serves the best finger steaks.
You can vote for your favorite finger steaks once per day until 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15. There are 20 nominees.
Despite being headquartered near the East Coast, USA Today sounds like it knows a thing or two about finger steaks.
“While Idaho might be best known for its potatoes, spuds are hardly unique to the state,” USA Today says. “A dish you’re unlikely to find elsewhere, however, is finger steaks. According to local lore, the finger steak was born at Milo’s Torch Lounge during the 1950s. The juicy, crispy, tangy morsels–short strips of sirloin breaded and deep fried–often come in a basket with a dipping sauce or two. Popular options include cocktail sauce, fry sauce or a tangy barbecue.”
Will Westside Drive-In win? What about the Dutch Goose? Or could it be Scotty’s Drive-In with its 10 dipping sauces in Idaho Falls?
Ten winners will be announced Oct. 26.
