‘Awesome’ Boise restaurant to close Saturday until further notice. What comes next?

If you’re craving a Downtown Dagwood sandwich, get your order in fast.
Andy’s Deli, a popular weekday breakfast and lunch spot at 840 W. Idaho St., is shutting its doors Saturday.
“Andy’s Deli will be closed Sept. 15 until further notice for remodeling,” a sign says on the front door. A line of hungry customers snaked through the restaurant at 11 a.m. today, ostensibly panicked by this news.
What does “closed until further notice” mean exactly? Does Andy’s have a new owner? If so, will the menu stay the same? The name?
(There’s speculation that Andy’s has been taken over by the owner of a Treasure Valley bagel outfit, but I haven’t confirmed any of this yet. I’ll update when I do — hopefully within hours.)
Whatever the case, Boiseans should expect something positive. The sign has a smiley face on it.
Andy’s is the sort of inconspicuous deli that you could walk past 1,000 times on the corner of 9th and Idaho streets without stopping. At least that’s how an Idaho Statesman reviewer described it in 2014.
“Once inside,” the restaurant critic wrote, “it was evident that I was missing out on Downtown’s worst-kept secret.”
The funny thing? There’s no huge secret to Andy’s success. Other than solid, traditional food at affordable prices.
“As I was standing in line,” the reviewer said, “I heard another newcomer sum it up: ‘This place is awesome.’ ”
It will be interesting to see what kind of awesomeness is coming next at Andy’s.
