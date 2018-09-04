This new cider house opens today in Boise. It’s the first one in Idaho

Since opening in 2016, Meriwether Cider Co. has become a local favorite among Boiseans who enjoy the alcoholic beverage made from fermented apple juice.





Now fans have a new Downtown destination.

Meriwether Cider House will open at 11:30 a.m. today at 224 N. Ninth St. It’s in a building that formerly held Portsche’s Jewelry Boutique, which moved.

As Idaho’s first cider house, Meriwether carries 19 ciders and one kombucha on tap, along with about 35 ciders in bottles and cans. Patrons will find house-made Meriwether varieties along with selections from across the nation and globe. Ciders on tap start at $6, and go up to $9 for a 10-ounce pour of Etienne Dupont Cidre Bouché Brut de Normandie, a fresh-tasting sipper from France. To encourage adventure and exploration, Meriwether also offers five-cider flights.

“We want to focus on cider education,” co-owner and marketing director Molly Leadbetter says. “You go to a bar, and you’re lucky if they have two taps of cider. If you go to Whole Foods, they have a good variety, but the French ciders are going to range to $20 a bottle. So we want to make cider accessible to people. We want to say, ‘Hey, we have this French cider on tap. Come get a free taste of it. ... And this is why it tastes this way.’ ”

Meriwether Cider House has 20 taps, including 19 dedicated to cider and one to kombucha. Artbur Balluff Photography

During the initial soft opening, Meriwether Cider Co. will close its original Garden City taproom at 5242 W. Chinden Blvd. until Sept. 18. “Just making sure that we’ve got all our ducks in a row,” Leadbetter says.

Curious customers will want to head Downtown, anyway. The new cider house has an indoor capacity of 67 — about 15 to 20 in an upstairs event room, the rest downstairs — along with space for another 10 or so on a small patio outside.

Meriwether sells snacks from City Peanut Shop, and customers can order sandwiches from Lemon Tree Co. to be delivered. Meriwether is looking into other food-delivery options, Leadbetter says.

For now, though, patrons probably will be focused on liquid refreshments. Meriwether has created a much-anticipated hangout for cider enthusiasts.

“Every day in the taproom, every day when I walk down the street, somebody is going, ‘When are you opening? It’s so exciting!’ “ Leadbetter says. “So that’s really great for us to hear, because it means that people are as excited as we are.”

▪ Cider House hours: Closed Mondays, open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

▪ Online: meriwethercider.com.