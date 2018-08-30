5 Things to Do This Labor Day Weekend: See a J. Cole concert, be a Hermit or an ‘Idol’

1. Hit a concert
▪ Crawl out of your dugout and join the Hermit Music Festival, a celebration of acoustic folk music and culture. Tons of bands will perform Saturday and Sunday at Indian Creek Winery in Kuna. The bash kicks off with country and square dances Friday at the Mardi Gras in Boise, and concludes with a Decompression Party on Monday at Powderhaus Brewing in Garden City. $35 single-day pass (Saturday or Sunday at Indian Creek Winery), $30 students and seniors. $60 for weekend pass, $55 students and seniors. Dances (Friday at Mardi Gras) are included in weekend pass or $10 at the door.
▪ Boise bands will pay tribute to Soundgarden, INXS, Nirvana, Amy Winehouse and more at the “Gods of Rock Tribute” on Saturday night at the Revolution Center in Garden City. Performers include Actual Depiction, Nude Oil, Vindicata, Like No One and 57 Heavy. Proceeds benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. $10. Ticketfly. $15 at the door, $5 military vets w/ID.
▪ Rapper and singer J. Cole will headline a major hip-hop concert Sunday night at Taco Bell Arena. $39.50-$99.50. Ticketmaster. Opening: Young Thug, Earthgang.
▪ Indie-rock act Joywave will take the stage Sunday at Neurolux in Downtown Boise. $15. TicketWeb. Opening: Ok Ok.
2. Float on
You’ve probably noticed the colorful globes filling Boise’s skyline. The annual Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is in full swing. Check out hot-air balloon launches from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Friday through Sunday at Ann Morrison Park. Or join the crowds at the free Nite Glow showcase from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, which features demonstration inflations and music.
3. Get some culture
▪ You’ll find Japanese dance, music, performance, games, food truck, display booths and more at Japan Day. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at The Basque Center, 601 W. Grove St., Boise. Free.
▪ Does a big buffet of authentic Indian food sound good? Check out Festival of India, which also includes dancing, drama and music, plus an unveiling of the “Phool Bungalow” House of 10,000 Flowers. It goes from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Monday at Krishna Cultural Center, 2407 W. Boise Ave., in Boise. Information: (208) 344-4274.
4. Play ball
Hey, it’s not 100 degrees out anymore! Labor Day weekend is a great time to do a minor-league baseball game at Memorial Stadium. The Boise Hawks face the Hillsboro Hops on Friday night (followed by fireworks), then the Eugene Emeralds Saturday through Monday. (Sunday includes post-game fireworks.)
5. Be an ‘American Idol’
The “American Idol” bus will roll into Boise for auditions Sunday at the Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. All you have to do is register. And not be horrible — unless you’re hoping to make one of those blooper reels.
