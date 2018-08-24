New Downtown taco spot won’t open by summer. Also, it’s ‘definitely not just a taco spot’

It’s been raining tortillas in and around Downtown Boise with Calle 75 Street Tacos, The Funky Taco and Madre all opening this year.
Meanwhile, a fourth taco-friendly hangout, Diablo & Sons, has been delayed for months.
After targeting April, then hoping for summer, Diablo & Sons finally will make its debut in late September or early October at 222 N. 8th St, according to brand manager David Roberts.
Just don’t lump it in with the aforementioned taqueria triumvirate, por favor.
“It will be different than anything that is happening in Boise already,” Roberts says. “It’s definitely not just a taco spot.”
Hyberbole? Not likely. Diablo & Sons is the latest venture from restaurateur Dave Krick, whose Bittercreek Alehouse and Red Feather Lounge are proven Downtown food-and-drink commodities. Still, there’s been plenty of rumor-mongering and prophesizing about Diablo & Sons’ precise vision. After all, the construction at 8th and Idaho streets is completely hidden behind a colorful, decorated wall.
Yo, did you hear it’s supposed to be a mezcal bar? A taco joint? Another Mexican restaurant like its predecessor, Pollo Rey?
High above, windows at Diablo & Sons advertise “Red Hot Tamales If You Dare” and “Collectors of Honest Spirits and Distillations.”
First and foremost, Diablo & Sons will be a saloon, Roberts says. “We will have a super-strong beverage focus.”
And, yes, Diablo & Sons will serve tacos — among other foods. “There will be lots of things on the menu,” he says. “The tacos in themselves are integrated into a whole vision of the menu.”
“There’s not really a lot of Mexican. The only thing that’s Mexican about it is we have tacos. We’re not fusion tacos or Los Angeles street tacos. We’re just, like, Idaho tacos.”
Curious? Me, too. All questions shall be answered soon — by early October.
OK, with Diablo & Sons’ track record, let’s just say fall.
