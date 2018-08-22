5 Things to Do This Weekend: Outdoor BBQ and blues. Indian food and bacon fests. And beer

1. Rock outdoors
▪ Friday is your last chance for a free concert at the Western Idaho Fair. Country singer Randy Houser headlines a 7:30 p.m. grandstand show. If you’re a big fan, you’ll probably want to line up early. Online: Idahofair.com.
▪ Enjoy 80ish-degree August temperatures Saturday at the fourth annual Blues and Bones Festival, which runs from noon to 9 p.m. at Eagle Island State Park. Performers include Too Slim and the Taildraggers, Maxx Cabello Jr. and more. You’ll also find tasty barbecue, beer and wine. Use coupon code “Blues” at checkout to get $5 off the $19.99 advance ticket price at bluesandbones.com. Kids 11 and under are free. (There’s a $5 entrance fee to the park.)
2. Nosh on Indian food
Did you know that the Boise chapter of the Association of India’s Development organizes an Indian Food Festival? Now in its second year, the benefit feast is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Agriculture Pavilion at Julia Davis Park. Last year, between 500 and 600 ravenous Boiseans showed up for food, Bollywood music, dance, henna and face painting. The coolest part? Dishes are prepared and donated by local Indian households. Food costs $2 to $7, and tokens are sold in $10 increments. Expect to spend $10 to $15 on a full meal — and to discover a few delicacies you’ve never tasted at a restaurant. Check out the menu at aidindia.org/india-food-festival. (Note: Online token sales end 48 hours before the event, but you can still buy tokens at the gate.)
3. Go to a club concert
▪ Local rock outfit Built To Spill headlines “Love, Boise Part 2,” a benefit for the International Rescue Committee. Also on the bill: Boise Rock School band The Wooden iPods, Tora’dan and Afrosonics. There also will be dance groups including Matakas (African) and Mladi Behar (Bosnian). The event happens at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Basque Center, 601 W. Grove St., Boise. $25 at loveboise2.eventbrite.com.
▪ Fiddle-slaying Texan Amanda Shires will sing for fans at 7 p.m. Saturday at Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St. Heads up: The show was moved from the Egyptian Theatre. Tickets are $25 at TicketWeb.
▪ L.A. blues-rock band Dorothy headlines at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St. Tickets are $17.50 at TicketWeb, $20 day of show. Opening act: Charming Liars.
▪ Awaken your inner spirit with Nahko and Medicine for the People at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Knit. Tickets are $23 at TicketWeb, or $28 day of show. Opening: Xiuhtezcatl.
4. Be a comic nerd
Formerly Library Comic Con, the Boise Comic Arts Festival will feature all sorts of stuff to Marvel at. More than 80 vendors and exhibitors will fill JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., along with local and out-of-state artists. You’ll also find panels, workshops — and cosplay contests, of course. It’s free. Check it out from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. boisepubliclibrary.org.
5. Inhale bacon (and beer!)
Actually, snorting beer up your nose probably isn’t a great idea. Try to slow down at the third annual Boise Bacon & Beer Benefit, a smorgasbord of local restaurants and beer from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. The event has been moved this year — to 3380 W. Americana Terrace — but organizers maintained the pig-out concept: “As a ticket holder, you will have the opportunity to eat over 40 ounces of bacon-inspired dishes, all while drinking delicious craft beer from 20 different breweries! Once you’ve eaten all that bacon, you’ll get to vote for the ‘best dish,’ giving the winning restaurant bragging rights as the most ‘bacon-y’ restaurant in town.” A $35 ticket gets you a glass, 20 drink tokens and 10 bacon tokens. Sockeyebrew.com/events.
