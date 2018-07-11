This arena concert sold out months in advance last time. The band is coming back to Boise

Maybe you're 30 or older. Maybe you don't have ears.
Whatever the case, if you didn't realize that Twenty One Pilots sold out Taco Bell Arena months in advance in 2017, you're forgiven. Because you have another chance to see the genre-hopping alt-rock duo in Boise.
Twenty One Pilots is coming back to Taco Bell Arena on Saturday, Nov. 17.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 20, for $39.50, $59.50 and $79.50 at Ticketmaster. Unlike most concerts, this one won't include phone or box-office ticket sales. It's online only, which caters to the demographic of Twenty One Pilots fans. There won't be any venue presale, either. If you have questions about fan club presales, call the Taco Bell Arena box office at (208) 426-1766.
Twenty One Pilots brings a large production, so Taco Bell Arena's capacity was cut down to about 8,000 when the duo performed last year. There will be slightly less than 8,000 tickets available this time around, according to promoter Live Nation.
The Grammy-winning group, which sold more than 6.5 million copies of its 2015 album, "Blurryface," released two new tracks today: “Jumpsuit” and “Nico And The Niners.” A new album, "Trench," is scheduled for release Oct. 5.
