From the archives: Boise Muslims receive threats after Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks

People packed the Islamic Center of Boise Friday for prayers in one of several National Day of Prayer events throughout the Treasure Valley. "We are there in spirit with them," said Furqan Mehmood, standing. He condemned Tuesday's terrorist attacks. "These criminals have committed a crime against all of us," Mehmood said. He delivered a message of unity, but cautioned about threats made against Muslims in Boise and around the country.

This story originally was published on Sept. 13, 2001.

Someone called the Islamic Center of Boise, threatening to burn it.

Another caller to the mosque on Orchard Street warned Muslims to leave Boise.

Law enforcement officials and area Muslims — who have condemned Tuesday’s terrorist attack on the United States — fear more threats and urge people to not jump to conclusions about Muslims because Islamic extremist Osama bin Laden is a suspect in the attack.

“We need to be very tolerant and realize that just because someone may look different than we look, that does not make them the enemy,” said Boise Police Chief Don Pierce.

It’s unlawful in Idaho to harass someone because of their race, color, religion, ancestry or national origin. Malicious harassment is punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. To report a hate crime, Pierce said, people can call their local police department.

Boise police -- like their counterparts around the nation -- have beefed up security for Muslims and others who may be targets for retaliation for Tuesday’s attacks in New York and Washington.

Mohamed Nimer, research director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations — a Washington, D.C.-based Islamic advocacy group — said Muslims so far are receiving fewer threats than they did after the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, but he said, “there is fear, and it’s based on the past experience of the Oklahoma City bombing.”

Mosques and Middle Eastern-owned businesses around the nation have been threatened, vandalized and set on fire after Tuesday’s attack, according to news reports.

“They don’t see inside of me that I hurt as much as any of them,” said Azad Abdullah, a Boise Muslim. “It’s very devastating to me. I am not among those people who would do such a thing. Islam is 100 percent against this kind of thing.”

Angie Abdullah, his wife, fears leaving the house wearing her headscarf and other clothing that identifies her as Muslim.

“I’m not going to go out,” she said. “I don’t want everyone looking at me and assuming I’m a terrorist.”

“True Muslims don’t do this,” Abdullah added.

A growing number of Muslims call the Boise area home. The Islamic population is increasing, as Bosnians, Afghans and other Muslim refugees move to Boise, Muslim professionals resettle in the area for jobs, and Boiseans of other faiths convert to Islam.

“The folks who are Islamic in our community, many of them are here because they are fleeing the very thing that caused this to happen,” Pierce said.

Police called Boise Muslims, the Boise State University Cultural Center and refugee agencies that work with Muslims after the attack.

“We talked with them about our concerns,” Pierce said. “We have beefed up security, and are working with those potential targets to make sure they are protected.”

Jan Reeves, Idaho’s refugee coordinator, is concerned about references likening Tuesday’s attack to Pearl Harbor.

“After Pearl Harbor, we treated Americans of Japanese descent shamefully out of fear, and hopefully we’ve learned from that mistake,” Reeves said. “To threaten Muslims in this country because of the horrific acts of these terrorists is to perpetuate the evil of terrorism.”

Nimer, of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, encourages people to focus on positive efforts Muslims are making in reaction to Tuesday’s attack.

The Islamic Center of Boise’s executive committee is asking Muslims to donate blood, send donations to relief agencies and for Muslim doctors to go to the East Coast to help attack victims. They also plan to pray for victims and their families at the Boise mosque Friday.