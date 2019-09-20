Arts & Culture
Boise Phil opens its 60th season with Anne Akiko Meyers performing ‘Orchard in Fog’
Soloist plays with Boise Phil on a violin older than the U.S.
The Boise Phil’s 60th season will open this weekend with Beethoven’s soaring Symphony No. 3 “Eroica,” as well as a special performance of a new work by violinist and recording artist Anne Akiko Meyers.
“Orchard in Fog,” Adam Schoenberg’s 2018 composition, tells the story of a person at the end their life, reflecting back. The piece is very melodic and takes you on a journey, Akiko Meyers says.
“I have to run all over the finger board in the first section because there are so many soaring notes on the e-string that are cathedral-like,” she says.
The second movement is more like a dance, and it adds a drummer.
“It has a beat like a Gwen Stefani (song),” Akiko Meyers says. “It’ s so much fun to perform, and there’s an almost acid-jazz feel to the middle section. Then it ends very quietly, with a reflective, contemplative mood, which is unusual for a concerto that usually ends with a loud bang and crash.”
The program rounds out with Rossini’s Overture to “The Barber of Seville.”
7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Northwest Nazarene University’s Swayne Auditorium, 707 Fern St., Nampa; and 7:30 p.m. Saturday Sept. 21, at the Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, at Boise State University. Individual tickets run $23.20 to $53.94 in Nampa; $23.20 to $71.96 in Boise. BoisePhil.org.
Comments