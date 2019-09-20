Boise Phil opens its 60th season with Anne Akiko Meyers performing ‘Orchard in Fog’

Soloist plays with Boise Phil on a violin older than the U.S. Anne Akiko Meyers will play an original piece composed for her and her violin, which is considered to be the finest sounding violin in existence. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Anne Akiko Meyers will play an original piece composed for her and her violin, which is considered to be the finest sounding violin in existence.

The Boise Phil’s 60th season will open this weekend with Beethoven’s soaring Symphony No. 3 “Eroica,” as well as a special performance of a new work by violinist and recording artist Anne Akiko Meyers.

“Orchard in Fog,” Adam Schoenberg’s 2018 composition, tells the story of a person at the end their life, reflecting back. The piece is very melodic and takes you on a journey, Akiko Meyers says.

“I have to run all over the finger board in the first section because there are so many soaring notes on the e-string that are cathedral-like,” she says.

The second movement is more like a dance, and it adds a drummer.

“It has a beat like a Gwen Stefani (song),” Akiko Meyers says. “It’ s so much fun to perform, and there’s an almost acid-jazz feel to the middle section. Then it ends very quietly, with a reflective, contemplative mood, which is unusual for a concerto that usually ends with a loud bang and crash.”

The program rounds out with Rossini’s Overture to “The Barber of Seville.”

7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Northwest Nazarene University’s Swayne Auditorium, 707 Fern St., Nampa; and 7:30 p.m. Saturday Sept. 21, at the Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, at Boise State University. Individual tickets run $23.20 to $53.94 in Nampa; $23.20 to $71.96 in Boise. BoisePhil.org.

