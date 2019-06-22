Boise celebrates culture, unity at World Village Festival. Here’s what to catch on Sunday

Drum circle opens World Village Festival in Boise A Lakota drum circle opened this year's World Village Festival in Capitol Park June 10, 2016 in Downtown Boise. The three-day event featured a variety of live music, food and vendors representing the Treasure Valley's Mexican, Basque, Native Ameri Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Lakota drum circle opened this year's World Village Festival in Capitol Park June 10, 2016 in Downtown Boise. The three-day event featured a variety of live music, food and vendors representing the Treasure Valley's Mexican, Basque, Native Ameri

Thousands of people flocked to Boise’s Cecil D. Andrus Park on Friday and Saturday to experience music, art, films, poetry and food from around the world at the 2019 annual World Village Fest.

The Boise event, organized by nonprofit Global Lounge, celebrates more than 30 free multi-cultural acts and performances from traditional Chinese dancers to Basque choirs and everything in between.

“Growing together as a community requires understanding and validation of our unique experiences and backgrounds,” the event’s website says. “The ability to share ones cultural heritage builds a sense of pride and belonging. Feeling welcome and having a mechanism to share strengthens individuals, families and builds a confident, strong and inclusive society.”

The event continues from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in the park. La Misa Negra, a seven-piece cumbia and Afro-Latin band from Oakland, will headline the final day of the festival’s schedule.

Here is Sunday’s lineup:

9 – 10 a.m.: Zumba with Gonzalo Valdez

10:20 – 11 a.m.: Heart of Praise

11:20 a.m. – Noon: Ballet Folklorico Mexico Lindo

12:20 – 1 p.m.: Mariachi Cantares de Mexico

1:20 – 1:50 p.m.: Kawa Taiko

2:10- 3 p.m.: Legendarios de Chihuahua

3:20 – 4 p.m.: Lobo lara

Headliner

4:30 – 6 p.m.: La Misa Negra