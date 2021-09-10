Shakespeare Festival opens ‘Complete Works,’ alters COVID rules. Here’s what to know.

The Idaho Shakespeare Festival brings back what truly is an all-time audience favorite for September.

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)“ opens on Saturday in the festival’s Boise outdoor amphitheater for the month of September. This might be the one show the festival has produced the most in its 44-year history, but that’s for good reason. It’s hilarious!

Three actors — Lynn Robert Berg, Jeffrey C. Hawkins and Mark Anthony Taylor — take on Shakespeare’s entire canon in this clever deconstruction of The Bard’s plays. It highlights his best-known — lingering on the ones that make for the best comedy, which ironically happen to be the tragedies. Your favorite comedies are treated to an extreme mashup, and under Producing Artistic Director Charlie Fee’s direction, there is plenty of room for the actors to play with local references and popular culture.

As a testament to this show’s popularity as a fan fave, this is the seventh time it’s been brought back — and tickets are already on a waiting-list basis, and the festival is tightening its COVID protocols for the remainder of the season.

And now after a successful reentry into live performances for this comeback season, the festival is implementing stricter precautions around COVID-19.

With a fully vaccinated company from box office to actors to artistic team, the festival has done all it can to keep COVID at bay and the audience and actors safe. Now, it asks patrons to help increase safety for the last few weeks of the season.

COVID protocols: Because of the increase in COVID-19 cases in Idaho, and the surge of the more contagious delta variant, the festival is now requiring masks in the site when social distancing of at least 6 feet is not achievable, and they are now mandatory in the amphitheater during the performance. Staff and volunteers all will be wearing masks.





Mark Anthony Taylor and Lynn Robert Berg in Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged). They are two of the three actors who take on The Bard’s entire canon in this riotous send-up. This production started at the festival’s sister company Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival. Jen Schmidt Photography Provided by Idaho Shakespeare Festival

If you go

What: Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)“

Where: ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise.

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays (6:30 p.m. mini-concert) and 7 p.m. Sundays (no mini-concert), Sept. 10 (preview), 11 (opening night), 12 (family night), 14-19, 21-26.

Tickets: $40-$56 Fridays-Saturdays, $32-$46 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (Sept. 10): $26-$36. Family night (Sept. 12): $14-$46. Any night, $25 students with valid ID. 208-336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.