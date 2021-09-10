Entertainment

Shakespeare Festival opens ‘Complete Works,’ alters COVID rules. Here’s what to know.

The Idaho Shakespeare Festival brings back what truly is an all-time audience favorite for September.

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)“ opens on Saturday in the festival’s Boise outdoor amphitheater for the month of September. This might be the one show the festival has produced the most in its 44-year history, but that’s for good reason. It’s hilarious!

Three actors — Lynn Robert Berg, Jeffrey C. Hawkins and Mark Anthony Taylor — take on Shakespeare’s entire canon in this clever deconstruction of The Bard’s plays. It highlights his best-known — lingering on the ones that make for the best comedy, which ironically happen to be the tragedies. Your favorite comedies are treated to an extreme mashup, and under Producing Artistic Director Charlie Fee’s direction, there is plenty of room for the actors to play with local references and popular culture.

As a testament to this show’s popularity as a fan fave, this is the seventh time it’s been brought back — and tickets are already on a waiting-list basis, and the festival is tightening its COVID protocols for the remainder of the season.

And now after a successful reentry into live performances for this comeback season, the festival is implementing stricter precautions around COVID-19.

The Idaho Way newsletter

A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

With a fully vaccinated company from box office to actors to artistic team, the festival has done all it can to keep COVID at bay and the audience and actors safe. Now, it asks patrons to help increase safety for the last few weeks of the season.

Complete Works 2021 tahoe.jpg
Mark Anthony Taylor and Lynn Robert Berg in Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged). They are two of the three actors who take on The Bard’s entire canon in this riotous send-up. This production started at the festival’s sister company Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival. Jen Schmidt Photography Provided by Idaho Shakespeare Festival

If you go

What: Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)“

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Where: ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise.

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays (6:30 p.m. mini-concert) and 7 p.m. Sundays (no mini-concert), Sept. 10 (preview), 11 (opening night), 12 (family night), 14-19, 21-26.

Tickets: $40-$56 Fridays-Saturdays, $32-$46 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (Sept. 10): $26-$36. Family night (Sept. 12): $14-$46. Any night, $25 students with valid ID. 208-336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Entertainment

Memoir by Philip Roth biographer to be reissued next week

September 10, 2021 2:07 PM

Movie News & Reviews

Review: Gory, goofy ‘Malignant’ a wild ride for horror faithful

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service