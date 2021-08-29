What’s up in September in Idaho? Hot air balloons, Boise Pride Fest, Treefort and more

I can’t believe fall is almost upon us! That’s right, we get into the month of September this week. And I can’t wait for the cooler temperatures so I can bust out the seasonal wardrobe — leggings, tall boots, knits — and give my A/C a much-needed break.

In addition to more comfortable weather, September also brings in a slew of fan-favorite events, as far as the calendar is concerned.

The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic takes place over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1-5. Check out morning hot air balloon launches in Ann Morrison Park (weather permitting) and enjoy food, vendors and music during the Nite Glow Spectacular on Sept. 3.

Fancy a festival? The hard part will be deciding which one, or with careful planning, you can hit ‘em all up. Art in the Park returns to an in-person event Sept. 10-12 at Julia Davis Park. Celebrate the Boise Pride Festival the same weekend, Sept. 10-12, at Cecil D. Andrus Park. Or mosey on over to Camel’s Back Park for the Hyde Part Street Fair the weekend of Sept. 17-19.

How about some music? Treefort has you covered ... completely. A variety of indie bands will flood Downtown Boise from Sept. 22-26. And let’s not forget that the Jonas Brothers perform Sept. 2 at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, in case pop boy bands are more your speed. (Please check the vaccination rules for these events, folks.)

Just wanna drink? Cheers to that! Get your fill of German beers, music, games and more at a couple of Oktoberfest events — Sept. 17-19 at Payette Brewing Company and Sept. 24 at Nampa Civic Center. Beer not your thing? Surely you’d get down with a Boise Taco & Margarita Festival Sept. 18 at the Revolution Center, then.

Festivals/Fairs

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic: Hot air balloon launches are dependent on the weather, but they typically take place at 7:15 a.m. and last until as late as 9 a.m. Wednesday-Sunday, Sept. 1-5, Ann Morrison Park, 1000 S. Americana Blvd., Boise. Free. spiritofboise.com.

International Mustang Meet: Friday-Monday, Sept. 3-6. Annual car show that draws Ford Mustang enthusiasts from all of the western U.S. and western Canada. 500-600 Mustangs, both vintage are new are expected to attend. Events and activities will be based at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise, and the car show itself will be held Saturday, Sept. 4, at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian. imm42.com.

Kuna Market Village: 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 24, Old 4th Street Gym, 571 W. 4th St., Kuna. Marketplace of small retail storefronts selling locally made products and goods. kunacity.id.gov/534/Kuna-Market-Village.

Art in the Park: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 10-11, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Contemporary arts and crafts, food, hands-on children activities. Free. boiseartmuseum.org/art-in-the-park.

Boise Pride Festival: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 (fireworks show); 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, Cecil D. Andrus Park, 601 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Headlining is Todrick Hall, Trixie Mattel performing with her band, and Mary Lambert. Featured talent is Bright Light Bright Light, Kaleena Zanders, Kylie Sonique Love, and Jakk Fynn.. boisepridefest.org. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR or Antigen COVID test will be required for entry.

Hyde Park Street Fair: 4 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17; 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, Camel’s Back Park, 1200 Heron St., Boise. Live bands, food vendors, arts and crafts booths, beer in the park in a family-friendly setting. Free. northendboise.org/hyde-park-street-fair.

Indian Creek Festival: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. Features a car cruise, car show, chalk art contest, local marketplace, cardboard kayak race, music, food, more. Free. indiancreekplaza.com/indian-creek-festival.

Oktoberfest: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17; and 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept 18-19, Payette Brewing Company, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise. Beer, German-inspired food truck fare, music, activities, more. Drink tokens and glass one-liter steins available for purchase. Free. payettebrewing.com/oktoberfest.

Fundraisers

St. Luke’s FitOne 5k, 10k and Half Marathon: All-virtual format. Participants can plan their own course and race it between Sept. 19-25. All proceeds support St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital. $30. Go to fitoneboise.org for details and registration.

Music

Parmalee: $20 general, $15 Idaho Central Credit Union members. countryconcertseries.com.

▪ 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, Expo Idaho Grandstand, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City.

▪ 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, 2375 Olympus Drive, Pocatello.

Open Air Concerts at the Winery: Gates at 11 a.m. and music at 1 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 19, Ste. Chapelle Winery, 19348 Lowell Road, Caldwell. $20 general, $15 wine club members. stechapelle.com/events. Bands: Blues Brothers Rock n’ Soul Revue (Sept. 5); Timothy P. Swanson presents a Bob Seger Tribute (Sept. 12); High Street Party Band (Sept. 19).

Tuesdays on the Creek: 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, through Sept. 28, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. Regional and national touring musicians, with locally produced beer and wine. Bring a chair or borrow one for free. Free. indiancreekplaza.com/tuesdays-on-the-creek. Bands: Band of Comerados (Sept. 7); Casio Dreams (Sept. 14); LDW-Life During Wartime (Sept. 21); The Last Call (Sept. 28).

Kip Moore: $30 general, $25 Idaho Central Credit Union members. countryconcertseries.com.

▪ 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Expo Idaho Grandstand, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City.

▪ 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, 2375 Olympus Drive, Pocatello.

“Live and Inside — Rachmaninoff and Brahms”: Featuring retired faculty, violinist Geoffrey Trabichoff and cellist Samuel Smith, with Phyllis Saunders, violin II, Jenifer Drake, viola, and Boise pianist Alexis Feo-Fernandez. Part of the “Stars of Steinway” recital series. 208-869-5001.

▪ 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Langroise Recital Hall, College of Idaho campus, Caldwell. $10 at the door.

▪ 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, First Presbyterian Church, 950 W. State St., Boise. Benefit for the Church’s “Sheltered in Faith” capital campaign for roof repair. $15 suggested donation.

Treefort Music Fest: Wednesday-Sunday, Sept. 22-26, Downtown Boise. Mixture of established indie bands, with returning performers, emerging artists and local groups. Also showcases arts-related programs: Storyfort, Filmfort, Foodfort, Comedyfort, YogaFort and more. A limited amount of tickets are now being sold. $250 for Discovery passes, $420 Zipline passes, and $150 U21 passes. Children 12 and younger are free, accompanied by an adult with a pass. treefortmusicfest.com.

Spectator Sports

Boise Hawks baseball vs. Grand Junction Rockies: 7:15 p.m. Wednesday-Monday, Sept. 1-6 (except 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5), Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St, Garden City. $9-$36. boisehawks.com.

Theater

Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “The Tempest”: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Sept. 1-4 (6:30 p.m. mini-concert series) and 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 (no mini-concert), ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $40-$56 Friday-Saturday, $32-$46 Sunday and Wednesday-Thursday. Any night, $25 students with valid ID. 208-336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.

Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)”: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (6:30 p.m. mini-concert series) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no mini-concert), Sept. 10 (preview), 11 (opening night), 12 (family night), 14-19, 21-26, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $40-$56 Fridays-Saturdays, $32-$46 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (Sept. 10): $26-$36. Family night (Sept. 12): $14-$46. Any night, $25 students with valid ID. 208-336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.

Farmers Markets

Boise Farmers Market:

▪ Drive-Thru: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 30. Customers can shop online from the beginning of the day Tuesday through the end of the day Wednesday, then pick up their order on Saturday during their chosen pickup time window at 1500 Shoreline Drive. theboisefarmersmarket.com/bfmdrivethru.

▪ Walk-Thru: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 30, 1500 Shoreline Drive.

▪ Mobile market: Monday through Wednesday, through Sept. 29. Bringing the same fresh local produce and eggs found at the BFM to 13 neighborhood locations. Full schedule of stops available at theboisefarmersmarket.com/mobile-market.

Capital City Public Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 21, 303 E. 34th St., Garden City. 208-345-3499, capitalcitypublicmarket.com.

Meridian Main Street Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 16, Meridian City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave. 208-918-3480, meridianmainstreetmarket.com.

Eagle Saturday Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 2, Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. 208-489-8763, facebook.com/eaglesaturdaymarket.

Nampa Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 30, Lloyd Square Park, 13th and Front streets. 208-412-3814, nampafarmersmarket.com.

Farm to Fork Farmers’ Market: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, through Sept. 28, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. indiancreekplaza.com/farm-to-fork-farmers-market-1.

Other events

WalkAbout Boise Historic Walking Tour: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 13, Basque Museum & Cultural Center, 611 Grove St., Boise. A 1.5-hour guided walking tour through 150 years of history and architecture. Meet at the bench in front of the museum. $12 general, $10 for Preservation Idaho members, $8 children 13 and younger. Register: 208-353-2011, preservationidaho.org/walking-tours.

Last Splash Weekends: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Sept. 11-12 and 18-19 (weather permitting), Roaring Springs Waterpark, 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian. $19 plus tax. 208-884-8842, roaringsprings.com.

Daily calendar

Sept. 1

Wynonna Judd: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25 general, $55-$69.50 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster.

Sept. 2

Great Garden Escape Concert Series: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Music by The Brothers Comatose. $15-$20 general, $12 IBG members, in advance only. Free for ages 3 and younger. idahobotanicalgarden.org. Sold out.

Sunset Concert Series: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, Tamarack Resort, 311 Village Drive, Tamarack. Music by Shon Sanders Band, and the Mountain Bites Food Truck will be serving canned beverages and barbecue sandwiches. Free. tamarackidaho.com.

Jonas Brothers: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Opening: Kelsea Ballerini. $49.95-$499.95. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Sept. 4

Experience Garden City: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 34th Street (Chinden Boulevard to the Greenbelt). More than 80 vendors including local wineries and breweries, food trucks, local artists, community and business vendors, kids’ activities, music, more. Free. experiencegardencity.afrogs.org/#/index.

Taco Taste Off: 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday,Sept. 4, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. Taco trucks and local restaurants will be battling for your vote to win the ‘ The Best Taco in Caldwell’ award. Purchase ‘Taco Bucks’ for $2 each at the information booth. Free. indiancreekplaza.com/taco-taste-off.

Sept. 5

Payette Lake Run 30k and 10k: The complete lap around the lake is a 30k (or 18.6 miles) and starts at 8 a.m. and the 10k starts at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, Legacy Park, 317 E. Lake St., McCall (start/finish point). Registration fees are $50 for the 30k, and $45 for the 10k, at ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=86434.

Sept. 6

Trivium: 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $29.50 general, $59.50 VIP. cttouringid.com.

Sept. 7

JUMP Jam & Jive Summer Concert Series: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Music by Bill Coffey & His Cash Money Cousins in the outdoor amphitheater. The show will also be streamed to the large outdoor JUMPotron screen, providing extra viewing areas. Free. Details on Facebook.

Death Cab for Cutie w/ Deep Sea Diver: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $37.50 general ($40 door). cttouringid.com or ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Sept. 8

Perfume Genius: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Hand Habits. $25 general, $55-$65 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster.

Sept. 9

Louis The Child: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Opening: Jai Wolf, Evan Giia. $34.50. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Sept. 10

Meridian Symphony presents “A Tribute to Gene Kleiner”: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park Bandshell, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian. Bring a picnic and a blanket or chair and enjoy some of the Symphony’s “greatest hits,” including a selection of classical music and popular tunes. The free outdoor concert is the signature musical event of Meridian Art Week. 208-891-2721, meridiansymphony.org.

Sept. 11

Smells Like Nirvana: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $13 general, $35-$45 reserved balcony. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Sept. 12

“Inside Live — Brahms & Rachmaninoff”: 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, First Presbyterian Church, 950 W. State St., Boise. Piano Quintet and Piano Trio performed by Alexis Feo-Fernandez, piano; Geoffrey Trabichoff, violin I; Phyllis Saunders, violin II; Jennifer Drake, viola; and Samuel Smith, cello. Presented by “Stars of Steinway.” Benefits the First Presbyterian “Shelter in Place” capital campaign. $15 general, $10 students and seniors, at the door.

Sept. 15

Idaho Job & Career Fair: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, Galaxy Event Center at Wahooz, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian. More than 70 employers and community partners from a wide assortment of industries will be on hand to speak with job seekers. These employers are looking to fill an array of full-time and part-time positions, from entry-level to experienced candidates. In addition, a number of community partners will be available to discuss educational opportunities. Bring resumes. Free. 208-376-0464, iblevents.com/idaho-job-career-fair.

Michael Franti & Spearhead: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $39.50 general ($45 door), $79.50 VIP. cttouringid.com or ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Foreigner: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $38.50-$96.50. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Sept. 16

Wine Safari: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive. Enjoy tastes of wine from around the world, while also experiencing VIP animal talks tours, and experiences. Light appetizers will be provided. Guests will be split into groups of 10 and recommended health precautions will be in place. Fundraiser for Zoo Boise. $150 per person. zooboise.org/event/wine-safari-at-zoo-boise.

Harlem Globetrotters: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $20-$85. ICTickets, 208-442-3232. Magic Pass, Celebrity Court Pass, and Meet and Greet also available.

Cecilia Violetta López: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Recital with soprano Cecilia Violetta López and pianist Nathan Salazar, including French, German, Italian, and Spanish selections alongside familiar Americana songs. $35 general, $30 seniors, $35 children/students. operaidaho.org.

Creed Bratton: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $18, $23, $53 VIP. cttouringid.com or Ticketmaster.

Sept. 17

Boise Contemporary Theater’s Gala Celebration: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, outdoors at Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 W. Fulton St., Boise. Music, entertainment, wine and beer, and auction items, from dinners to vacation packages to art. $150 per person, $1000 table of 8, at bctheater.afrogs.org/#/tickets/event. bctheater.org/gala.

The Allman Betts Band: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Opening: Marc Ford and the River Kittens. $35 general ($40), $65 VIP. cttouringid.com or Ticketmaster.

Sept. 18

Harvest Classic: 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, Nampa Recreation Center, 131 Constitution Way. Features an 8k run or wheelchair race, 2-mile run or walk, 1-mile non-competitive race, food, prizes, entertainment, vendor booths and a school competition. All participants receive a T-shirt, free admission to the Nampa Rec Center on race day and a chance to win prizes in the post-race drawings. Prizes are also awarded for top race finishers. Proceeds benefit youth through the purchase of P.E. equipment for local schools and Nampa Parks and Recreation Department Scholarship Fund. $10 for 1-mile non-competitive race ($15 after Sept. 14), $20 for 2-mile run, walk, or 8K run ($25 after Sept. 14). Group prices also available. 208-468-5858, namparecreation.org/184/Harvest-Classic.

Crater Crawl — Run Around the Rings: Event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Participants will run or hike a challenging 10k (6.2-mile) course that takes them around The Crater Rings. Or take the 2.9-mile out-and-back course that leads to a spectacular view of the east crater. $35. cratercrawl.org.

Boise Taco & Margarita Festival: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $10 general, $45 VIP, free for children 12 and younger. cttouringid.com.

Tom Papa: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $27.50. Ticketmaster.

Sept. 19

Casey Donahew: 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20 general ($22 door), $50-$60 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster.

Sept. 20

Gojira and guests: 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $29.50 general, $59.50 VIP. cttouringid.com.

Sept. 21

KISS: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, ExtraMile Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. Opening: David Lee Roth. $39.50-$129.50 (subject to change). Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.

Sept. 23

Kevin Gates: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $45 general ($47 door), $85-$100 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster.

Sept. 24

Oktoberfest: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. German food and beer garden; music by the Boise Valley Edelweiss Band; games including the Brat Shot, Mug Holding Contest, Beer Stein Race and more. This year Precision Axe Range, Treasure Valley’s sanctioned axe throwing facility, joins the event with a mobile trailer. $5 first 100 tickets sold, $8 after, includes one free drink token. ICTickets, 208-442-3232. $10 at the door (no token). $15 for a commemorative beer stein. Prost! Package is $30, includes admission, a 16 oz glass beer stein, two free drink tokens and a brat.

Sept. 25

Kids Discovery Expo: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Free activities include small animal petting area, jump houses, wacky kids zone, tsunami surf, giant wacky Connect 4 game, virtual reality, rock climbing wall, vehicle exploration, stage performances, sports activity zones, reptiles exhibit, craft stations, STEM centers, and more. Paid activities include face painting and bubble soccer. Also, special character appearances. $5 general, $20 for family pass (two adults and up to four kids), free for ages 2 and younger and for veterans, active military and their family. iblevents.com/kids-discovery-expo.

BallparktoberFest: 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Craft beer tasting from local breweries, food trucks, vendors, music and games. $15 general (includes six sampling tickets), $5 for under 21/designated drivers (includes a hot dog and a soda). General admission tickets are $10 if purchased before Sept. 1. milb.com/boise/tickets/brewfest.

Sept. 26

Old Time Farm Day: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead, 5006 W. Farm Court, Boise. Catch a glimpse of what Idaho life was like in the 1860’s while watching the Dry Creek Quilters and Blacksmith-Scott Webster practice their crafts. The Fort Boise Garrison Living History Volunteers will be on hand to demonstrate early Idaho life in period costume and arms. Also, children’s yard games and activities, silent and dessert auctions, food, music by The False Bottom String Band. $6 per person or $25 per family, free for ages younger than 3. drycreekhistory.org.

Sept. 30

Gazebo Concert Series: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. Music by The Generator Saints. Food vendors on site. Bring blanket and chair. cityofeagle.org/1814/gazebo-concert-series.