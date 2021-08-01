Making plans for August? Boise Soul Food Festival, Western Idaho Fair, pro golf on tap

August is here! And if you thought July was poppin’ with things to do, this month’s calendar might just be a tad overwhelming.

With the setbacks of 2020, August 2021 is making a comeback, with the return of three much-loved Treasure Valley traditions to welcome crowds. (Stay away, COVID-19.)

Hold up, do you hear that? That’s your kid screaming because the Western Idaho Fair will take place this year, from Aug. 20-29. And although most of us are trying to correct the havoc we put our bodies through when we took up snacking as a hobby during the pandemic, that’s not gonna stop us from shoving Pronto Pups, elephant ears and funnel cakes in our faces.

Don’t forget to follow your “cheat feast” with a stomach-churning carnival ride (heh, heh), or maybe take it easy and sing along with Nelly’s “Hot in Here.” The rapper, one of five Grandstand concerts, will perform Aug. 24. (Spoiler alert: It probably will be hot, too.)

If you’re a fan of food but not the carnival atmosphere, hit up the Boise Soul Food Festival on Aug. 7. Although the location has changed (technically not in Boise but moved to Meridian’s Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park), it’s intent has not — gifting our taste buds with a variety of Southern-inspired soul food.

Did you get some serious golf withdrawal last year, when the Albertsons Boise Open took place sans fans? You are not alone. But no worries! The Boise Open will come out swinging Aug. 19-22. And the concerts after the play make the experience that much sweeter. Catch Old Dominion on Aug. 19 and REO Speedwagon on Aug. 20. Unfortunately, Sammy Hagar and The Circle (Aug. 21) is sold out already.

Festivals/Fairs

Kuna Market Village: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 through Oct. 24, Old 4th Street Gym, 571 W. 4th St., Kuna. Marketplace of small retail storefronts selling locally made products and goods. kunacity.id.gov/534/Kuna-Market-Village.

Atlanta Days: Friday-Sunday, Aug. 6-8, Atlanta, Idaho (come to end of the road, to the southern entrance to the Sawtooth National Recreation Area). Music and street dancing Friday and Saturday nights, food, beverages, games, silent and live auctions, more. Fundraiser for the Atlanta Quick Response Medical Unit.

Payette Lakes Fine Art and Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, Gold Glove Park, 720 Fairway Drive, McCall. More than 60 artists and crafters from the Pacific Northwest, music, food vendors. payettelakesartfair.com.

Western Idaho Fair: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, through Saturday, Aug. 28; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Carnival, concerts, competitions, concessions, more. $8 general, $7 seniors, $6 children 6-11, free for ages 5 and younger, in advance. Carnival wristband is $25, and family pack option is available. Grandstand concerts at 7:30 p.m., free with paid fair admission. idahofair.com.

▪ Aug. 23: Granger Smith

▪ Aug. 24: Nelly

▪ Aug. 25: Chicago

▪ Aug. 26: Jon Pardi

▪ Aug. 27: Seether

Farmers Markets

Boise Farmers Market:

▪ Drive-Thru: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 30. Customers can shop online from the beginning of the day Tuesday through the end of the day Wednesday, then pick up their order on Saturday during their chosen pickup time window at 1500 Shoreline Drive. theboisefarmersmarket.com/bfmdrivethru.

▪ Walk-Thru: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 30, 1500 Shoreline Drive.

▪ Mobile market: Monday through Wednesday, through Sept. 29. Bringing the same fresh local produce and eggs found at the BFM to 13 neighborhood locations. Full schedule of stops available at theboisefarmersmarket.com/mobile-market.

Capital City Public Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 21, 303 E. 34th St., Garden City. 208-345-3499, capitalcitypublicmarket.com.

Meridian Main Street Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 16, Meridian City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave. 208-918-3480, meridianmainstreetmarket.com.

Eagle Saturday Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 2, Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. 208-489-8763, facebook.com/eaglesaturdaymarket.

Nampa Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 30, Lloyd Square Park, 13th and Front streets. 208-412-3814, nampafarmersmarket.com.

Farm to Fork Farmers’ Market: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, through Sept. 28, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. indiancreekplaza.com/farm-to-fork-farmers-market-1.

Movies

Sparklight Movie Night: Dusk Fridays, through Aug. 20, Settlers Park, 3245 N. Meridian Road, Meridian. Arrive early for family activities presented by rotating nightly sponsors prior to movies. Blankets and low-backed chairs are encouraged for front row seating, but regular chairs are permitted on the sides and rear seating areas. Movie titles available at meridiancity.org/movienight.

Music

Open Air Concerts at the Winery: Gates at 11 a.m. and music at 1 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 19, Ste. Chapelle Winery, 19348 Lowell Road, Caldwell. $20 general, $15 wine club members. stechapelle.com/events. Bands: Blues Addicts (Aug. 1); Jake Leg Blues Band (Aug. 8); Jonathan Warren and the Billy Goats (Aug. 15); Britnee Kellogg (Aug. 22); Nate Botsford (Aug. 29); Blues Brothers Rock n’ Soul Revue (Sept. 5); Timothy P. Swanson presents a Bob Seger Tribute (Sept. 12); High Street Party Band (Sept. 19).

Sun Valley Music Festival: Continues Sunday, Aug. 1, through Thursday, Aug. 19, Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Performances from world-class musicians. Free. Lineup at svmusicfestival.org/summer-season.

JUMP Jam & Jive Summer Concert Series: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 3, 17, 31 and Sept. 7, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Music in the outdoor amphitheater. The show will also be streamed to the large outdoor JUMPotron screen, providing extra viewing areas. Free. Details on Facebook. Bands: Eilen Jewell (Aug. 3); Charlie & the Changelings (Aug. 17); Brook Faulk & The Family Corvidae (Aug. 31); Bill Coffey & His Cash Money Cousins (Sept. 7).

Tuesdays on the Creek: 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, through Sept. 28, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. Regional and national touring musicians, with locally produced beer and wine. Bring a chair or borrow one for free. Free. Full band lineup at indiancreekplaza.com/tuesdays-on-the-creek. Bands: Tylor & the Train Robbers (Aug. 3); Swatkins & The Positive Agenda, Voice of Reason (Aug. 10, 7:30-9 p.m.); Brad Parsons (Aug. 17); Cody Webb, Godfrey Paul (Aug. 24); Jelly Bread, Danger Beard (Aug. 31); Band of Comerados (Sept. 7); Casio Dreams (Sept. 14); LDW-Life During Wartime (Sept. 21); The Last Call (Sept. 28).

Sawtooth Valley Gathering: Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 5-8, Sawtooth Valley Pioneer Park, Stanley. Fruition, The California Honey Drops, The Lil Smokies, Steve Poltz, The Brothers Comatose, Hot Buttered Rum, Polyrhythmics, more. sawtoothvalleygathering.com.

Yellow Pine Music and Harmonica Festival: Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 5-7, Yellow Pine. yellowpinefestival.org.

Great Garden Escape Concert Series: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, through Sept. 2 (5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 19, 26, Sept. 2), Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $15-$20 general, $12 IBG members, in advance only. Free for ages 3 and younger. idahobotanicalgarden.org. Bands: Amuma Says No (Aug. 5); The Shivas (Aug. 12); Deep Sea Diver w/ Blood Lemon (Aug. 19); Boise Straight Ahead Big Band (Aug. 26); The Brothers Comatose (Sept. 2, sold out).

Thursday Thunder: 6 p.m. Thursdays, through Aug. 26, Boise Spectrum Center, 7609 W. Overland Road, Boise. Music, beer and wine, raffles. Bring your own chair. Free. boisespectrumcenter.com. Bands: Generation Saints (Aug. 5); The Front (Aug. 12); $oul Purpo$e (Aug. 19); Pilot Error (Aug. 26).

Sunset Concert Series: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, through Sept. 2, Tamarack Resort, 311 Village Drive, Tamarack. Music, and the Mountain Bites Food Truck will be serving canned beverages and barbecue sandwiches. Free. tamarackidaho.com. Bands: Bill Coffey and His Cash Money Cousins (Aug. 5); Emily Tipton Band (Aug. 12); Audio Moonshine (Aug. 19); Thomas Paul and Canon Fodder (Aug. 26); Shon Sanders Band (Sept. 2).

Mitchell Tenpenny: $20 general, $15 Idaho Central Credit Union members. countryconcertseries.com.

▪ 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, Expo Idaho Grandstand, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City.

▪ 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, 2375 Olympus Drive, Pocatello.

Neighborhood Concert Series: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 11 and 25. Lost Grove Brewing will be selling beer, wine, and cider. No outside alcoholic beverages permitted. Food trucks also on site. Free. morrisoncenter.com.

▪ Aug. 11 – Magnolia Park, 7136 N. Bogart Lane, Boise; music by Woolen Nectar,Woolen Nectar, Jonathan Warren and The Billygoats

▪ Aug. 25 – Veterans Memorial Park, 930 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Boise; music by Hillfolk Noir, TBA

Braun Brothers Reunion: Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 12-14, Challis. Reckless Kelly, Micky and the Motorcars, Ned LeDoux, Cody Canada & The Departed, The Braun Family, Django Walker, more. braunbrothersreunion.com.

Selena Tribute w/Amanda Solis: 7:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 14-15, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $21.75-$35.75. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Summer Concerts at The Chateau: 8 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 15, 22 and 29, The Garden Terraces at the Chateau des Fleurs, 176 S. Rosebud Lane, Eagle. The Boise Baroque Orchestra will present three Sunday evening concerts featuring the music of Vivaldi, Hayden and Mozart. Patrons may bring a picnic dinner or order dinner from the Chateau. $10, $30, $40 and $260. boisebaroque.org/summer-concerts.html.

Allison Miller and Boom Tic Boom: 5 and 8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Aug. 16-17, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $25-$60. 208-426-3498, boisejazzsociety.org.

Spectator Sports

Boise Hawks baseball vs. Idaho Falls Chukars: 7:15 p.m. Aug. 1-2 and Aug. 11-16 (5:15 p.m. start time for Aug. 1 and 15), Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St, Garden City. $9-$36. boisehawks.com.

BAM Jam: Idaho’s biggest 3-on-3 basketball tournament is teaming up with Indian Creek Plaza to host the 2021 Summer BAM Jam, where youth and adult basketball teams will compete on the streets of downtown Caldwell, Friday-Sunday, Aug. 6-8. $175 for all teams. Registration at bamjamboise.com. indiancreekplaza.com/bam-jam-2021.

Albertsons Boise Open: Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 19-22, Hillcrest Country Club, 4610 W. Hillcrest Drive, Boise. Daily tickets are $25 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday and $10 for Sunday’s final round. Concert admission is included with daily tickets and four-day passes (sold out). 100% of all ticket sales support local charities. Through the Mondelez Tickets for Charity program, all ticket purchasers will select the local charity their ticket purchase will support. albertsonsboiseopen.com.

▪ Concerts after golf: Old Dominion (Aug. 19); REO Speedwagon (Aug. 20); Sammy Hagar and The Circle (Aug. 21, sold out).

Theater

Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “The Tempest”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (6:30 p.m. mini-concert series) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no mini-concert), Aug. 12 (preview), 13, 14 (opening night), 15 (family night), 17-22, 24-29, 31-Sept. 5 (7:30 p.m. Sept 1-4), ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $40-$56 Fridays-Saturdays, $32-$46 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (Aug. 12): $26-$36. Family night (Aug. 15): $14-$46. Any night, $25 students with valid ID. 208-336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.

“Hot Girl Summer”: 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 13-14, Club Karma, 800 W. Idaho St., Suite 200 (upstairs), Boise. Presented by LipsInc!, Idaho’s professional female impersonation troupe. $20. Reservations recommended: 208-368-0405.

Opera that Rocks Production’s “Focus”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27; 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28; and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. A rock-n-roll touring show combining the talents of actors, musicians and dancers to present the story of a late ‘60s band in a multi-tiered live theatre experience. Support for the show includes Carl Verheyen, world renowned guitarist originally with SuperTramp; John Mader of “Hamilton,” Jim Cox of “Hairspray,” and Dave Marotta of “American Idol.” $23.50-$110. operathatrocks.com.

Other events

WalkAbout Boise Historic Walking Tour: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 13, Basque Museum & Cultural Center, 611 Grove St., Boise. A 1.5-hour guided walking tour through 150 years of history and architecture. Meet at the bench in front of the museum. $12 general, $10 for Preservation Idaho members, $8 children 13 and younger. Register: 208-353-2011, preservationidaho.org/walking-tours.

Daily calendar

Aug. 1

Canyon County Fair: Noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, Canyon County Fairgrounds, 111 S. 22nd Ave., Caldwell. $7 general, $5 seniors and children 6-12, free for ages 5 and younger, at the gate. canyoncountyfair.org.

Damien Jurado: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, KIN’s hillside “amphitheater”, 999 W. Main St., Boise. $85, includes a three-course meal for one (with snack), a cocktail, a bottle of water, tax, and gratuity. kinboise.com/calendar.

Keb ‘Mo’ & Band: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, War Memorial Field, 855 Ontario St., Sandpoint. $49.95 general, $74.95 early entry.. festivalatsandpoint.com.

Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “Sleuth”: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $32-$46. Any night, $25 students with valid ID. 208-336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.

Aug. 4

Idaho Job & Career Fair: 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. More than 60 employers and community partners from a wide assortment of industries will be on hand to speak with job seekers. These employers are looking to fill an array of full-time and part-time positions, from entry-level to experienced candidates. In addition, a number of community partners will be available to discuss educational opportunities. Bring resumes. Free. 208-376-0464, iblevents.com/idaho-job-career-fair.

12 Step Recovery Boise Pop-Up: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 242 N. 8th St., 2nd floor, Boise (old Sage Yoga space). Part yoga class, part therapy session. whiteflagyoga.com.

Aug. 5

Gladys Knight: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, War Memorial Field, 855 Ontario St., Sandpoint. $69.95 general, $94.95 early entry. festivalatsandpoint.com.

Aug. 6

Janiva Magness: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 Bank Drive, Boise. $32 general, $37.50 VIP. loungeboise.com. Opening: Trials and Tribulations Blues Band.

Young the Giant: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, War Memorial Field, 855 Ontario St., Sandpoint. $65.95 general, $90.95 early entry. festivalatsandpoint.com.

Aug. 7

Run for Safe Streets: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Offering a 5k, 10k, half marathon and a kids 1.5k race. There is also a virtual category (Aug. 1-7). Fundraiser for Idaho Walk Bike Alliance. Entry fees vary by distance. runsignup.com/Race/ID/Boise/AnnualRunforSafeStreets.

Flywheel Fest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Opportunity to show off the JUMP’s collection of more than 100 tractors (51 on site). Also, food trucks, beer garden, music, old-fashioned games, and a Fiber Frolic featuring educational booths, wool product vendors, sheep, and a community art installation. Free. jumpboise.org/flywheelfest.

Boise Soul Food Festival: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian. African-American inspired soul food, music, dancing, and local retail vendors. boisesoulfood.org.

The History of Bigfoot in Idaho: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Nampa Train Depot, 1200 Front St. A family fun opening exhibit day, coinciding with Squatch Con 2021, featuring vendors, speakers, book signings, “Bigfoot” sightings, raffles, artifacts, more. Free. canyoncountyhistory.com.

Rally For The River – Boise Flotilla 2021: Launching boats and floaties at noon Saturday, Aug. 7, Barber Park, 4049 S. Eckert Road, Boise. Float down the Boise River to protest the Snake River dams that have placed wild salmon on a path to extinction. Arrive beforehand with plenty of water, sun protection, and personal floating supplies. There will be a limited supply of life vests and float equipment available for rent. Float will take approximately two hours, then meet in Ann Morrison after for food, drinks, and advocacy opportunities. idahoconservation.org/event/rally-for-the-river-boise-flotilla-2021.

REO Speedwagon: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, War Memorial Field, 855 Ontario St., Sandpoint. $69.95. festivalatsandpoint.com.

Aug. 8

Celebration of the Young Child: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, Idaho Botanical Garden lawn, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Connect with the community organizations and businesses that focus on early learning and family needs. Also, fun and education activities, performances, food trucks, raffle prizes, more. Free. idahoaeyc.org/week-of-the-young-child.

KYMfest: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, Lakeview Park, 1304 7th St. N., Nampa. The “KindYourMind” Festival is a family event that hosts community resources, live entertainment, merchandise vendors, local artisans and food. kymfest.com.

Aug. 10

Primus: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $49.50. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Aug. 14

Dierks Bentley: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Opening: Riley Green, Parker McCollum. $30-$99.75. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Aug. 18

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Nightsweats: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Opening: Delta Spirit. $39.50, $49.50, $65. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Aug. 19

Summer Music Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, Hop Porter Park, 312 Bullion St., Hailey. Music by Olivia and The Sun Dogs. Pub food and craft beer available for purchase. Free.

Aug. 20

Golden Eagle Audubon Society Banquet: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Keynote speaker Lauren McGough will present her program titled, “Life as a Mongolian Eagle Hunter and the Role of Falconry in Eagle Conservation.” Also, silent auction and raffle during the social hour, starting at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Proceeds will support GEAS’ mission to protect essential habitat for birds and other wildlife in Southern Idaho. $65 at eventbrite.com.

Petty Theft: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers tribute. $15, $20, $25, and $30 VIP (upstairs). cttouringid.com or ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Aug. 21

Boise Sports Card & Memorabilia Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Riverside Hotel, 2900 E. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Raffles and live box breaks throughout the day. Free.

Bug Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Earn your certificate in “Bugology” and learn how bugs benefit plant health and habitat, play games, and participate in the Insect Olympics. Also, ladybug release all day long. $12 general ($10 IBG member), $10 youth ($8 member). idahobotanicalgarden.org/event/bud-day.

Mountain Brew Fest: 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Ludwig Terrace, Ponderosa Center, 1117 E. Lake St., McCall. Brings together breweries and cider makers from the Pacific Northwest for an afternoon of beer/cider tasting, food and music. $45 advance, $50 at the door, include beer/cider tastings and event glass. mountainbrewfest.net.

Starbelly Arabic Folkloric Dance Celebration: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Idaho DanceSport, 600 S. Orchard St., Boise. Designed for families to learn about and participate in the music, dance, and culture of the Middle East through four short classes covering history and movements of four different classic and modern traditional Arabic folk dances. Taught by master dancer Cecilia Rinn and assisted by such teachers as Chad Rinn and Tori King. Free. RSVP at starbellyschoolofdance.com.

Darrell Scott: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Cinder Winery, 107 E. 44th St., Garden City. $25-$65. Brown Paper Tickets.

Jukebox Rock: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. Tribute to the ‘50s and ‘60s starring Linwood Sasser performing as the Big Bopper, and Sting Ray Anthony as the Latin rocker, Ritchie Valens. $38-$45. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Aug. 22

Beartooth and Wage War: 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $29.50 general, $59.50 VIP. cttouringid.com.

Aug. 26

Gazebo Concert Series: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. Music by Billy Blues Band. Food vendors on site. Bring blanket and chair. cityofeagle.org/1814/gazebo-concert-series.

Atmosphere/Cypress Hill: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $45-$70. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Pink Martini: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, Sun Valley Pavilion lawn, 300 Dollar Road, Sun Valley. $25-$85 general, $15-$75 for Sun Valley Museum of Art members. svmoa.org/events.

Aug. 27

Zoobilee: 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive. Cuisine and drinks from local restaurants, music, live auction, raffle, one-of-a-kind zoo items for sale, and special zoo experiences. Fundraiser for Zoo Boise. $150, includes two drink tickets. 208-608-7764, zooboise.org/event/zoobilee-4.

Mt. Joy: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $35 general ($37 day of), $85-$95 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster.

Aug. 30

Dirty Heads & Sublime with Rome w/Hirie: 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.50 first 100 tickets sold, $45 second 100, $49.50 after ($55 door). cttouringid.com or ICTickets, 208-442-3232.