Entertainment
JUMP’s summer concert series kicked off Tuesday evening in Boise. All the shows are free
Summer in Boise means outdoors concerts, and this week it was time to jump around.
Or jam around.
Or even jive around.
The JUMP Jam & Jive Summer Concert Series kicked off on a pleasant Tuesday night with the Shon Sanders Band headlining. The every-other-week event will continue on June 22 with Gretch N Rodgers Band, and the cost of the shows could not be better: They’re free.
The rest of the summer will see concerts from aka Belle (July 6); Afrosonics (July 20); Eilen Jewell (Aug. 3); Charlie & the Changelings (Aug. 17); Brook Faulk & The Family Corvidae (Aug. 31); and Bill Coffey & His Cash Money Cousins (Sept. 7).
The shows run 6-8 p.m. at JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St. in Boise. For more details, go to facebook.com/jumpboise.
