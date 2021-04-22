Sip wine and savor the outdoors with this Boise-area winery’s new ‘glamping’ tents

“Glamping” tents at Sawtooth Winery will let guests stay overnight to enjoy wine tasting and the surrounding Snake River Valley. Courtesy of Sawtooth Winery

A Treasure Valley winery will debut overnight “glamping” tents this summer, letting guests enjoy wine and views of the Owyhees, Snake River and night sky.

Sawtooth Winery’s Vino Camp is set to open on Friday, April 30. It will feature six canvas tents outfitted with private bathrooms, queen-size beds, WiFi and, of course, wine. “Glamping,” a mashup of the phrase “glamorous camping,” is where comfy amenities meet the outdoors.

“The best way to describe it is the perfect balance between primitive camping where you’re out in the backcountry ... and camping in an RV,” said Kelli Meyer, Sawtooth Winery’s general manager, in a phone interview.

Sawtooth has two different sizes of tent: Standard options that sleep two adults and two children run $229 per night, and family options that sleep two adults and three children run $249 per night. Meyer emphasized that the winery is family (and pet) friendly, and children and dogs are welcome in the tents.

Guests will be a short walk from the winery’s tasting room, where they can sample wines grown in the same Sunnyslope region where they’re staying, Meyer said. Sawtooth Winery sits on 44 acres near Marsing on Idaho 55. Meyer said the winery produces about 10,000 cases of wine each year and has its own barrel room, on-site bottling and a “crush pad” where grapes are squeezed to begin the winemaking process.

The tents sit near the winery’s vineyards, and guests will have views of the Snake River, Lizard Butte and wildlife — including birds of prey. Meyer described the sunset views from the tents as gorgeous, and said at night the area is perfect for stargazing.

Meyer said Sawtooth Winery has been interested in adding lodging for a while, but zoning in the area prioritizes agricultural uses and makes it difficult to build permanent options such as hotels or cabins. The tents, which sit on removable wooden foundations, are considered temporary (therefore, legal) and will operate between April and October. She said the winery is also looking into offering RV camping.

Though the tents are not Idaho’s only glamping option (a variety of yurts, other tents and campers claim the title, too), they appear to be the only on-site option at a winery.

Guests can book online at vinocampatsawtooth.com.