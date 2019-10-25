Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Boise. Here’s when (and when you can get tickets)

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld performs May 9, 2019, at the Saroyan Theatre in Fresno, CA. Submitted

Jerry Seinfeld is coming (back) to Boise.

The comedian will perform at the Morrison Center at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2020, giving audiences a taste of his iconic stand-up routine.

Seinfeld, perhaps most well-known for his ‘90s-era sitcom that bore his name and was once named the No. 1 reason the whole decade “ruled,” has been in multiple recent projects, including Netflix’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” He also had a Netflix special titled “Jerry Before Seinfeld.”

Tickets for his Boise performances will go on sale at noon on Friday, Nov. 1. Tickets begin at $65 plus ticketing fees, and they can be purchased from the Morrison Center box office online, in person or over the phone.

Seinfeld performed in Boise in 2012 and in 2009, also at the Morrison Center.