Car shows, bowing and more stuff to do with Dad on Father’s Day. A lot of it’s free
The Downtown Boise Father’s Day Car Show returns
Father’s Day is Sunday, June 16. Here are a few ways to celebrate Dad in the Treasure Valley.
Dads & cars
Dad’s and cars are a perfect combo. You can take your dad to one of these to find that roadster he drove back when.
- The Downtown Boise Father’s Day Car Show is one of the largest in the area. You’ll find more than 100 classis and new electric cars lining the streets around 8th and Bannock streets. You’ll find DJs, raffles and more from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 16. Free.
- Check out the Father’s Day Weekend Classic Car Show at Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, 4037 E. Clocktower Lane, Meridian, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15. You’ll find Payette Brewing, a street-taco lunch, ice cream, face painting, music by the High Beams. The event benefits the Wyakin Foundation. Free.
- The Father’s Day Pancake Breakfast and Car Show goes from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 15 at Joseph H. Murray American Legion Post No. 18, 1504 2nd St. S., Nampa. You’ll find a bake sale along with a full breakfast featuring sausage and breakfast burritos. $7 adults, $4.50 for 12 and younger.
More stuff to do with Dad
- Take Dad for a free round of mini golf from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 16, at Wahooz Family Fun Zone, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian (next to Roaring Springs). 208-898-0900.
- Take Dad to Father’s Day Brunch at Telaya Wine Co. You get a three-course brunch created by Wild Plum Events and paired with Telaya wines. Service is from 10:30 a.m. to noon, June 16, at Telaya Wine Co., 240 E. 32nd St., Garden City. Tickets are $37.
- Take Dad bowling for free at Big Al’s, 1900 N. Eagle Road, in The Village at Meridian, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. June 16. (Shoe rental NOT included.)
- Father’s Day Concert in the Park with the High Street Party Band from 1 to 4:30 p.m. June 16, at Ste. Chapelle Winery, 19348 Lowell Road, Caldwell. You’ll find food, local vendors and plenty of Ste. Chapelle wine. Gates open at 11 a.m. Admission is $12 general, $10 wine club members, in advance. $15 and $12 at the gate. Info: 208-453-7843, ext. 3.
