Grammy winner from Miami to headline 10th annual Boise Music Festival

Rapper Pitbull is the first singer announced to appear at the 10th annual Boise Music Festival on Saturday, June 22.
The Miami native, 38, also known as Mr. Worldwide, won a Grammy in 2016 for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album for Dale!
Born Armando Christian Perez, Pitbull has recorded 10 studio albums and has sold more than 5 million albums and 60 million singles.
Two of his songs, 2013’s Timber, and 2011’s Give Me Everything hit No. 1 on Billboard magazine’s Hot 100 Peak list. He is also known for 2012’s Don’t Stop the Party.
“He brings a lot of energy to the stage, is a world class act and has never been to Boise,” said Rick Carmean, the Boise market president of Townsquare Media, which operates 103.5 KISS FM and five other radio stations in Boise.
The Boise Music Festival, will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. in Garden City. Discounted tickets are available from $28.06 to $95.75 through Wednesday, March 20. After that, they’re $5 to $20 more.
Other acts will be announced later.
The Boise Music Festival, in its 10th year, includes six stages with national acts and dozens of local bands from Idaho and the Northwest. Music ranges from rock, pop, acoustic, country, bluegrass, folk, hip-hop and alternative.
The festival also includes a food court, beer and wine vendors, carnival rides, a children’s play area and exhibitor booths.
