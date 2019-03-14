Fixin’ to toss back a green pint and want to do a St. Paddy’s Day jig? Here’s some info

St. Patrick’s Day is Sunday, which means green beer – well, green everything – bagpipes, Irish grub and a lotta leg (hello, kilts).
If you love hearing bagpipes, you’ll be able to get your jig on with The Boise Highlanders, Boise Firefighters Pipes and Drums, and the City of Trees Pipes & Drum Corps — and not just on March 17, but all weekend.
Boise Highlanders
This group has been helping Boise celebrate St. Patrick’s Day for more than 20 years. They have four units that make up an armada of pipers who appear at bars and clubs throughout the Treasure Valley.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
FRIDAY, MARCH 15
12:15 p.m.: Big K BBQ, 3409 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City.
1 p.m.: High Desert Harley Davidson, 2310 E. Cinema Drive, Meridian.
5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.: Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St.
7 p.m.: Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1505 S. Eagle Road, Meridian.
8 p.m.: Hideaway Bar and Grill, 1510 S. Celebration Ave., Meridian.
8:45 p.m.: Ironwood Social, 5467 N. Glenwood St., Garden City.
SATURDAY, MARCH 16
1:30 and 8:15 p.m.: Crescent “No Lawyers” Bar & Grill, 5500 W. Franklin Road, Boise.
2 and 9 p.m.: Owyhee Tavern, 1109 W. Main St., Boise.
3 p.m.: Old Chicago, Boise Towne Square, 350 N. Milwaukee St.
5 p.m.: Kopper Kitchen, 2661 W. Airport Way; The Tavern at Bown Crossing, 3111 S. Bown Way, Boise.
5:30 p.m.: Lindy’s Steakhouse, 12249 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise.
6 p.m.: The Refuge, 404 E. ParkCenter Blvd.; Old Chicago, 730 W. Idaho St., Boise.
6:15 p.m.: Hooligans, 10704 W. Overland Road, Boise.
6:30 p.m.: 10 Barrel Brewing, 830 W. Bannock St., Boise; The Curb, 1760 S. Meridian Road, Suite 100, Meridian.
6:45 p.m.: Hyde Park Pub & Grill, 1501 N. 13th St.; Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 811 S. Latah St., Boise.
7 p.m.: Rudy’s Pub & Grill, 3035 W. McMillan Road, Meridian.
7:15 p.m.: Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1505 S. Eagle Road, Meridian.
7:30 p.m.: Applebee’s, 2810 W. Elder St.; Quinn’s Restaurant, 1005 S. Vista Ave., Boise.
7:45 p.m.: Rudy’s Pub & Grill, 2310 E. Overland Road, Meridian.
8 p.m.: Hideaway Bar and Grill, 1510 S. Celebration Ave., Meridian.
8:30 p.m.: Suds Tavern, 1024 S. Broadway Ave., Boise.
9 p.m.: Hannah’s, 621 W. Main St., Boise.
9:30 p.m.: Tom Grainey’s, 109 S. 6th St., Boise.
10 p.m.: Jim’s Alibi: 2710 S. Broadway Ave., Boise.
SUNDAY, MARCH 17
1 p.m.: Hyde Park Pub & Grill, 1501 N. 13th St.; Crescent “No Lawyers” Bar & Grill, 5500 W. Franklin Road, Boise.
2, 5 and 8 p.m.: Quinn’s Restaurant, 1005 S. Vista Ave., Boise.
3 p.m.: Hideaway Bar and Grill, 1510 S. Celebration Ave., Meridian; 13th Street Pub, 1520 N. 13th St., Boise.
3:15 and 8:15 p.m.: Parrilla Grill, 1512 N. 13th St., Boise.
4 p.m.: Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1505 S. Eagle Road, Meridian; The Tavern at Bown Crossing, 3111 S. Bown Way; Gil’s K-9, 2506 W. Main St., Boise.
4:30 p.m.: Owyhee Tavern, 1109 W. Main St., Boise.
5 p.m.: Barrelhouse, 5181 N. Glenwood St., Garden City; Bardenay, 610 W. Grove St., Boise.
5:30 p.m.: Bittercreek Alehouse, 246 N. 8th St.; Lindy’s Steakhouse, 12249 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise.
6 p.m.: Old Chicago, 730 W. Idaho St., Boise.
6:30 p.m.: Barbacoa, 276 W. Bobwhite Court, Boise.
6:45 p.m.: Crescent “No Lawyers” Bar & Grill, 5500 W. Franklin Road, Boise.
7 p.m.: Ram Restaurant and Brewery, 709 E. Park Blvd., Boise.
7:30 p.m.: Hyde Park Pub & Grill, 1501 N. 13th St.; Highlands Hollow, 2455 N. Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise; Ram Restaurant and Brewery, 3272 E. Pine Ave., Meridian.
8 p.m.: 13th Street Pub, 1520 N. 13th St.; Ha’ Penny Bridge Pub, 855 W. Broad St., Boise.
9 p.m.: Cricket’s Bar and Grill, 1228 S. Oakland Ave., Boise.
9:30 p.m.: Lindy’s Steakhouse, 12249 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise.
Boise Firefighters Pipes and Drums
SATURDAY, MARCH 16
4 p.m.: Cloud 9 Brewery, 1750 W. State St., Boise.
5 p.m.: McCleary’s Pub, 604 N. Orchard St., Boise.
6:30 p.m.: Bear Island Brewing, 1620 N. Liberty St., Boise.
8 p.m.: McCleary’s Pub: 9155 W. State St., Garden City.
10 p.m.: The Balcony Club, 150 N. 8th St., Boise.
SUNDAY, MARCH 17
3 p.m.: McCleary’s Pub, 604 N. Orchard St., Boise.
4:30 p.m.: Highlands Hollow, 2455 N. Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise.
5 p.m.: O’Michael’s Pub and Grill, 2433 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise.
6 p.m.: McCleary’s Pub, 9155 W. State St., Garden City.
7 p.m.: Sully’s Pub and Grill: 11123 W. State St., Star.
8 p.m.: Dutch Goose, 3515 W. State St., Boise.
City of Trees Pipes & Drums
SATURDAY, MARCH 16
5:30 p.m.: Bardenay, 155 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle.
6:45 p.m.: Sully’s Pub & Grill, 11123 W. State St., Star.
7:45 p.m.: Dutch Goose, 3515 W. State St., Boise.
8:45 p.m.: Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road, Boise.
SUNDAY, MARCH 17
5 p.m.: Albertsons, 1219 Broadway Ave., Boise
6 p.m.: Albertsons Market Street, 3499 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
SOME WAYS TO CELEBRATE
A St. Patrick’s Day Celebration — Butte in Boise: 5 to 8 p.m. March 15, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Food, drinks, music by the Boise Highlanders, dancers, games, more. Dinner buffet with corned beef and cabbage, pasties from Joe’s Patsy Shop (direct from Butte), cottage pie, Irish pub salad and desserts. $25 advance, $30 at the door. butteinboise.afrogs.org/#/details/event. 21 and up.
St. Patrick’s Day Dinner: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 15, The Bishops’ House, 2420 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Traditional menu includes corned beef and cabbage, red potatoes, appetizers, salad, dessert and beverages. $50. 208-342-3279, thebishopshouse.com/page/events.
St. Patty’s Shenanigans: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 16, McCleary’s Pub, 9155 W. State St., Boise. Music by The Up Town Chiefs, The Godfrey Paul Band, and bagpipes. Corned beef and cabbage while it lasts. $5 cover.
Killarney Irish Dancers: 12:30 p.m. March 16, Idaho State Capitol, 1st floor, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Free.
St. Paddy’s Day Celebration: 1:30 to 11 p.m. March 16, Mad Swede Brewing, 2772 S. Cole Road, Suite 140, Boise. Performance by Irish Dance Idaho and music by Idyltime, Boise City of Trees Pipes and Drums. Kilted Kod serves fish and chips.
Food Truck Rally Goes to the Dogs: 2 to 6 p.m. March 16, Lloyd Square Park, 14th Ave. S., Nampa. Dog-friendly St. Patrick’s Day celebration with music by Shot Glass, Irish Dance Idaho, Red Light Challenge; and food trucks (The BBQ Guy, Kanak Attack, Coned!, The Rusty Dog, Bunk-Haus, Stella’s Ice Cream, Dutch Bros, and PreFunk Brewery). Proceeds support dogs parks in Nampa. Free. 208-468-5858.
O’Hannah’s St. Patrick’s Music Bash: 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. March 16, Hannah’s, 621 W. Main St., Boise. Music by Beyond the Burren (6:30 p.m.), Boise Highlanders (9 p.m.), The Rocci Johnson Band (9:30 p.m. to close); drink specials, prizes, $100 bar tab to the greenest person. No cover.
St. Patty’s Party: 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. March 16, Tom Grainey’s, 109 S. 6th St., Boise. Music by The Corvids, Boise Highlanders, Uptown Chefs, drink specials. Corned beef and cabbage and brats (while supplies last) on March 17. No cover.
St. Patrick’s Weekend Bash: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. March 16, Quinn’s Restaurant and Lounge, 1005 Vista Ave., Boise. Music by Dusty Leigh and The Claim Jumpers, Dave Nudo Band, green beer and specials, food. Boise Highlanders on March 16; and 2, 5 and 8 p.m. March 17. No cover.
St. Patty’s Day Bash: 10 p.m. March 16, Reef, 105 S. 6th St., Boise. Music by Pilot Error, beer and some Irish-inspired foods. $10 cover.
Green Pin Bowling: 5 p.m. to midnight March 17, Pinz Bowling Center, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian (next to Roaring Springs). Bowl a strike with a green head pin and win a $10 gift card to Wahooz, Pinz and Roaring Springs. 208-898-0900, pinzbowlingidaho.com.
Ha’Penny Pub: All day festivities March 16-17, with featured music by Fightin’ McGintys from 11 p.m. to close Saturday and 8:30 p.m. to close Sunday. Green beer and Irish food favorites. Guilty Pleasure will play from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday. 855 Broad Street, Boise. 208-343-5568.
Many restaurants will be serving an Irish menu, so call your favorite place to confirm.
Comments